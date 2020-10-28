When Texas Governor Pat Neff had a problem in 1925 his solution made history.
His dilemma came from an upcoming case in the Texas Supreme Court from El Paso that concerned the state-wide fraternal organization Woodmen of the World (WOW). And among several issues the state Supreme Court had to decide was whether land the WOW was allotted could be seized by someone’s creditors. Not unprecedented issues to be sure, but the quandary was that the justices (along with most state officials) were members of the WOW and as such they were ethically required to recuse themselves to hear such a case. It was the same with any potential replacements, so what to do?
The solution for Governor Neff was that since these men were ineligible and since the WOW did not have women members then he would appoint a special three woman Supreme Court. An unusual solution for the time to be sure.
Also, it was a fitting solution for Texas women who were becoming more active in politics and public life. After all, they had just acquired the vote a few years before and there were now women office holders including the incoming Governor Miriam Ferguson.
So after some shuffling of candidates to assure they were legally qualified the final three were named and as one source put it, “During the five months the all-woman court served, the other business of the court was conducted as usual by the male justices.”
The Chief Justice of the special court was to be Hortense Sparks Ward and the two associate justices were Hattie Leah Henenberg and Ruth Virginia Brazzil.
So who were these unique women?
Born in 1872 in Texas, Hortense Sparks Ward taught school, worked as a court reporter then passed the Texas State Bar exam in 1910, the first woman to do so. She married a fellow attorney then continued to practice law, though she avoided trial work since she realized that the male juries of the time might be averse to a woman lawyer. Then in 1915 Mrs. Ward became the first Texas woman to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court. She also founded the Houston Heights Woman’s Club and each year they give a special award to a female law student who exemplifies the public service Mrs. Ward had exhibited.
She proved to be an active advocate for women’s rights and suffrage, writing articles and encouraging others to support her cause. Just a few years earlier in 1918 she joined the special court she led a successful campaign for Houston area women to vote and then was the first woman to register to vote in Harris County. She died in 1944.
Associate justice Hattie Leah Henenberg was born in 1883 to a Jewish-American family who settled in Dallas. After finishing school she worked as a court reporter while attending night law classes, then after she became a lawyer in 1916 she went on to practice law in the Dallas area for 50 more years.
There in Dallas she became active in community services as she founded the Free Legal Aid Bureau for the Dallas Bar association, was special assistant to the U.S. Attorney General, and also served in the Dallas County’s DA office, specializing in domestic relations matters. She died in 1974.
Ruth Virginia Brazzil (also known as Ruth Brazzil Roome) was born in 1889 in Tyler, studied law at the University of Texas and was admitted to the state bar in 1912. Her interests were more in the area of business than law as she worked for many years for the Wharton County (Texas) Abstract Company and then became an executive with a Galveston life insurance company. Strangely enough, it was said that Brazzil actually opposed women’s voting. Eventually she moved to the Texas Hill Country and then died in 1976.
So as these three women justices served their state government in a unique way they may well have been aware of the precedent they were setting. Yet as it developed, it would be quite a while until Texas women became totally involved in public life. After all, it wasn’t until the 1950s that women could serve on juries, and then in the 1990s when a woman was elected to the State Supreme Court in her own right.
Impaneled in January, 1925, the all-woman court unanimously ruled in favor of the WOW, upholding the state law that concerned the aspects involved. Then in May that year the court was no more. Also, though their decision served as a legal precedent for some thirty future cases, in only one was the gender of the deciding court mentioned.
