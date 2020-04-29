Whether you’re a gourmet chef or not or whether you’re cooking for yourself or your family, then these days you certainly have a variety of tools to choose from. There are microwave ovens of course, gas or electric ranges, and various types of counter appliances. Yet over 100 years ago Henderson County homemakers prepared their family meals on a wood or coal burning stove and as they did so naturally they wanted to have the best type they could afford. And that might be the Charter Oak stove advertised in the July 17, 1913 issue of the Athens Review.
Sold by the “One Price Store” Gott-Hawn-Sigler Co., successor to the Frizzell-Hawn Hardware Co., this type of stove offered familiarity since as the ad informed the reader: “Your grandmother used one. Your morher [sic] used one…” Such appliances are definitely reliable and “They grow better with the years because the makers strive not only to keep up their reputation but improve it.” Yet what if the reader already had a stove? Then surely they needed this new one since “Nothing about the home is quite so sorry as a sorry cook stove..” After all, “..No article of furniture is so costly as a cheap stove.” And if that was true then “..That is why we handle the best made, the Charter Oak and the Great Majestic.”
And if there was a problem with this particular product, the store assured the buyer: “If they don’t give satisfaction they belong to us.”
The Charter Oak stove had a long heritage since the first model of this line was invented in 1851 by Mr. Giles F. Filey. This type of stove continued to be manufactured and remained increasingly popular until 1895 when File retired and the company took the name of the product – the Charter Oak Range and Iron Company. They lasted until the mid-20th century.
Filey was born in 1815 in Connecticut, and his father was a tinsmith. The family operated an appliance company with branches in several cities and with traveling sales representatives providing their products throughout the rural areas all over that part of the country. The company then expanded further west and in 1834 Giles traveled to St. Louis where became associated with the Excelsior Stove Works where by 1849 the company was manufacturing about 6000 stoves a year with more than 600 employees.
One early model, the Charter Oak stove, (as one source put it) “had an attractive design, with a naturalistic oak-leaf motif, and a name communicating its Yankee virtue to a market consisting mostly of Northern settlers and German migrants, who regarded cooking stoves has a ‘blessing to the poor housewife.’” The original Charter Oak was a very old tree located in Filey’s Connecticut home where colonists in the late 17th century had hidden their colony charter to protect it from seizure from interfering royal soldiers after a dispute. To continue the patriotic theme by 1857 one of their stoves bore the name Valley Forge.
The 1913 ad doesn’t mention whether this burned wood or coal, but there was one common factor with either – you were dealing with an open fire and you had to provide a ready supply of the right fuel.
Actually today some Americans, particularly those interested in reliving primitive culture and customs, or who live “off the grid” (without modern utilities) sometimes prefer to use a wood burning stove. Accord-ing to one Internet source, such stoves, perhaps reproductions, do not come cheap – in fact one was priced at over $7000. Though others may cost more like $1000, and as one blogger revealed, installing this type of devise in a modern home does take up a lot of kitchen space. It also means having to install a stove pipe to the outside to provide ventilation
However, another “homesteading” commentator related that often you can cook on the same wood burning stove that heats your home. She writes: “But nothing says homesteading like learning to cook with wood. And even though my family does not have a wood cookstove in our house, I am able to do a lot of cooking on our little wood stove meant for heating.”
Of course the Athens homemaker in 1913 was probably not interested in “homesteading” as a goal, already had a parlor stove for heating her home, and for the kitchen she just wanted the best appliance available to provide meals for her family.
