To read the Athens newspapers from many years ago we might get a sense that that was a different era from today. Of course part of this is that we have so many modern conveniences today and back then few homes had electricity, indoor plumbing or even a telephone. Also, Henderson County was largely rural in culture and practice and the unusual – or quirky - events covered by the Athens Review reflected this.
Today through our TV and computers we have access to the world, but years ago the local newspaper – in this case the Athens Review – largely carried articles about local people and events. And as they did so they were doing their part to keep local folks informed about their community and their neighbors.
Reporters back naturally covered local government and judicial events but in several cases the reporters took a humorous tone to their articles. One of these was in the December 5, 1946 Athens Review.
“Justice of the Peace C.M. Jackson,” wrote the reporter, “had a stinking good case Saturday morning and he and his deputy Mrs. Mary Johnson considered themselves extremely lucky to dispose of it in short order.”
It occurred when State Game Warden Fred Gilliam came into the office carrying a bag containing green skunk hides and placed it next to Mrs. Johnson’s desk at the foot of the Judge’s bench.
Gilliam explained that the bag contained evidence in a case and that it had to be left until the case could be heard. Unfortunately, “Judge Jackson and Mrs. Johnson had already started turning green.”
However, this case was apparently next on the docket as the owner of the hides, who was charged with trapping the skunks out of season, appeared and was fined. However, though the hides were eventually removed for transport to the state capital “the ‘evidence’ still lingered on [till] around noon.’”
In the next issue on December 12, the reporter had a chance to hear from Judge Jackson on a lighter subject as he discussed a duty he frequently performed – holding marriage ceremonies.
The headline asked the timeless question, “Women Weaker Sex?” and according to the reporter, Judge Jackson would not agree, particularly when it came to the promise to “Love, cherish and obey.” As the reporter put it: “Well, love and cherish anyhow.”
Judge Jackson related that of the couples he married 75% of the men were extremely nervous during the ceremony. They’d “fidget around, pace the floor, rub their hands together, turn pale and some even looked very serious, as if a sentence was being passed on them. “ Some, said the judge, even asked for a stiff drink.
So how about the women? “Some just giggle, but as a whole they are calm,” said Judge Jackson. The reporter added that the judge should know since he’d performed 107 marriages that year.
Through the years the Review also kept their readers informed of the unusual and the strange.
One example was in the March 11, 1937 Weekly Review in a brief story titled “Curiosities.” In a previous issue there had been a report of a one legged blackbird so this brought out the “can you top this?” response with other reports.
One person reported the existence of a totally white cat with one blue and one yellow eye.
Then local man Troup Davis stated that he’d seen a white-spotted robin near his house.
Several people reported that they had seen something unusual in Athens – a flock of Orioles.
And finally one local lady reported that she had a pet goldfish that would come to the surface of the water in the fishbowl to take food from her hand.
Another “curiosity” was described in the headline in that March 11 issue: “Bug Embedded in Center of Potato.”
The reporter was apparently right on the scene since local resident Sanford Stephens brought his find to the newspaper office. It was described as “a freak in the form of an Irish potato with a well-developed bug in its center,” and was first discovered by Mrs. Stephens as she prepared potatoes for planting. It was when she cut off the eyes of one potato then sliced it open that she found the fully developed bug. “How it occurred is a question for someone else to answer,” the reporter summarized.
