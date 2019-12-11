So why did the Athens Review publish children’s “Letters to Santa” in 1928? In the Christmas Eve issue that year the editor explained: “The Review’s postal service to Santa and his customers not only proves that the paper is very closely read in each of the hundreds of homes into which it goes, but there is a growing conviction in this office that in publishing the Santa letters, a valuable and appreciated service is being rendered all the kiddies and to very many of the grown-ups.”
Of course just a few years later the Athens community joined the nation in struggling through the Great Depression. Still, children then – as they do now – wanted Santa to know their wishes and dreams and so the newspaper staff then responded by publishing their letters. And as they did it brought their own memories.
The editorial continued: “It hasn’t been so many years but that we can recall Santa’s address was once the far, far away North Pole. We remember, too, that disturbed feeling we experienced when entrusting our all-important message as we were forced to do, to some grownup to be posted to Santa.”
So the Athens Review played middleman between local children and Kris Kringle as the children brought in their letters with enthusiastic anticipation, and the newspaper staff shared their sense of expectation.
Then once their letter was published it provided assurance that Santa had not only received their letter but “…the dear old fellow already has our things placed in his pack.”
When children wrote Santa in 1928 they often first made a personal connection to Santa explaining who they were and about their families. In the December 13, 1928 issue one letter from three self-described “little blonde girls” went into a great deal of detail.
“We are writing to thank you for being so nice to us last Christmas and we want you to bring us lots of nice things to play with us and to eat also. Just bring us anything that you want us to have…So please select some nice things that will be nice for four little blonde girls to play with and bring them to us and we will be oh so gad [sic]. …Daddy says that we are always good and sweet to him.” And the girls, Frankie, Jaunita and Eugenia Gould, made a common request of Santa – “Don’t forget the orphan children.”
Another letter from Rowena Sholars quickly identified herself and her family and listed her address. “I am a little girl almost four years old. Baby Jerry and I are awful sweet babies,” she wrote, “….I also want a big doll, doll bed and a little car like they have here at Dean’s Drug Store, candy, fruit, nuts and if you have any more things to spare would be glad to get them. Bring Jerry lots of nice things for she sure is a sweet baby and Santa Claus don’t forget mama and papa, grandma and grandpa and Uncle Gene and his children. …I will be a sweet girl Santa.” Oh, and in case she wasn’t at her listed address - “I might be at mama Tindel’s…”
Children in 1928 usually asked for gifts pertaining to their gender, as when Rowena requested a doll and doll accessories and another little girl named Beatrice Saylors told Santa “…I want a doll with curly hair, and eyes that open and close, a set of dishes… also candy, nuts and fruits.”
However, eight year old J.W. Wylie definitely wanted “boy-toys.” He wrote, “Santa, will you please bring me a train with lots of track, a station and tunnel. Also a tool chest, truck and a tricycle, lots of fruits, nuts and candy.” And like many of the other children he definitely didn’t forget his family, but also his teacher. “Santa, don’t forget my teacher. Miss Olga Coats, bring her something nice.”
But why would children ask for something as ordinary as fruit or nuts or even candy? The answer is that at that time these items were often a special treat since they weren’t always available in country stores. Also, many of these children lived on farms without electricity, and so fruit was only seasonally available. Also, a family’s limited income might preclude purchase of these items.
