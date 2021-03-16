Want to lose weight? Many of us do and it was the same for Athenians of the past. Today we see ads for weight-loss products on TV but in the 1930s such items were advertised in print media – like the Athens Weekly Review. One of these was Kruschen Salts, which is still available today.
One such notice in the December 3, 1931 issue began with the headline: "How One Woman Lost 47 Lbs. of Fat."
There was then a testimony was from an unnamed customer: "I have been taking Kruschen Salts for nearly 3 months. I have continued taking one teaspoonful in warm water every morning. I then weighed 217 pounds, was always bothered with pains in my back and lower part of abdomen and sides. Now I am glad to say I am a well woman, feel much stronger, years younger and my weight is 170 pounds. I do not only feel better but I look better, so all my friends say."
A bottle of the product lasted four weeks and cost 85 cents, and was available at drug stores, but then the ad gave some additional advice. "Attention to diet will help - cut out pastry and fatty meats - go light on potatoes, butter, cream and sugar...” the ad writer stated, but of course it was still important to take the product. After all, “... the Kruschen way is the safe way to lose fat. Try one bottle and if not joyfully satisfied - money back."
Another ad in the Weekly Review about the same time continues the promotion. Under the headline: "How Modern Women Loses Pounds of Fat Swiftly – Safely” the customer was promised that they were sure to "gain physical vigor - youthfulness with Clear Skin and Vivacious Eyes that Sparkle with Glorious Health." Yet again there was that diet advice: the customer should “...also cut out pastry and fatty meats - go light on potatoes, butter, cream and sugar...”
More promises: "Notice also that you have gained in energy - your skin is clearer - your eyes sparkle with glorious health - you feel younger in body - keen in mind."
Interestingly enough, Kruschen Salts seemed to be available outside American markets and one of these was New Zealand. One website from that country describes a strangely familiar magazine ad from November, 1935. Again, the headline sums it up: "He Once Weighed 16 1/2 stone - 21 lbs. off with two bottles of Kruschen - now ties shoes without puffing and blowing." (Since a stone is 14 lb. the man apparently weighed about 230 lb.) The ad writer went on: “Here is a letter from a man who is steadily losing his unwanted fat, yet satisfying his appetite to the full on four meals a day." The customer went on to say that “...I have only cut out white bread and potatoes and gone on to whole-meal bread. I have four meals a day. The reduction in weight has been so beneficial that I can now tie my shoes without having to puff and blow after the effort.”
So what was this miracle product? The New Zealand ad says that “Kruschen is a scientific blend of six mineral salts found in the waters of those European Spas which have been used by generations of overstout [sic] people to reduce weight. Before the first bottle of Kruschen is finished, the fat starts to go. Then, month after month, the scales tell the same story - a few pounds less of superfluous flesh to burden the body and endanger the health."
As stated Kruschen Salts is available today, but what’s in this miracle product? According to the Drugs.com website Kruschen Salts is specifically sodium chloride – which of course is – well, salt. And its use? According to the website, “Sodium chloride is used as an electrolyte replenisher to help prevent heat cramps caused by too much sweating...”
So how did Kruschen Salts help these people lose so much weight? Could their weight loss actually have come from an improved diet? Or since the product was salt then could part of their loss be water weight? Or could it just possibly be that the ad claims were a bit misleading?
As with any diet product, we know that the best way to safely lose weight is by proper diet and exercise – and of course under the advice of your doctor.
