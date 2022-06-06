Historian Dwayne Lee spoke about the invasion of Northern France, known as D-Day, to Athens Rotarians giving them a brief revisit to the beaches of Normandy.
Lee has presented four programs on various aspects of D-Day to numerous groups. His visit to the Rotary Club made it his 250th time in five years to present a program about that day.
Having been in photography for more than 45 years, Lee said he likes to take people on a visual recollection of the events that occurred on June 6, 1944, including current photos of what the area looks like. Lee also has a history that connects him to D-Day directly, as his father was a C-47 pilot for the Army Air Force and trained many of the glider pilots who landed in Normandy that day.
From the eastern edge of Sword Beach to the western edge of Utah Beach, it is 55.5 miles across and this is the area that some 156,000 forces from 24 countries landed upon in one of the largest amphibious military assaults in history that required extensive planning. The landings at Normandy have been called the beginning of the end of World War II in Europe that lasted from 1939 to 1945.
American C-47s dropped paratroopers at 1:30 in the morning on the other side of Normandy and because of cloud cover and extreme anti-aircraft fire coming, the C-47s had trouble dropping paratroopers where they were actually supposed to land.
In Sainte-Mère-Église, a fire broke out in a barn and the incoming paratroopers looked like white snowflakes coming down in the midst of it and most of them were killed by enemy fire before coming to the ground.
However, three paratroopers, including Private John Steele, landed on the pinnacle of the church. He had been shot in the foot as he was coming in, but he also was caught on the church by his parachute causing him to hang there next to the church bells for around four hours while they continued to ring. He was brought to the ground and taken captive by the Germans, but within an hour, the rest of the 82nd Airborne came in and freed him. He did regain his hearing, but it took some time.
Waco gliders, 88 feet wide and 66 feet long, were used as transportation for soldiers and one was also used to transport the personal jeep of an American General who insisted on bringing his own car. He rode in the vehicle and as the glider came down faster than it should have due to the weight of the jeep and steel plate protecting it underneath, it hit a grove of trees and “Hitler’s asparagus”- which was a nickname given to the telephone poles placed in the groves by the Germans so the gliders would hit them and break apart. As the glider hit this grove, it snapped the neck of the General and he became the first American General to die on D-Day.
A noted battle took place over two days at La Fiere Bridge in which a single soldier took out a tank with a bazooka, which was the beginning of the end for the 300 German soldiers who retreated from the 100 American soldiers in this area.
The “Hedgehogs,” which are known to many from historic photos as the large metal pieces of iron coming up from the beaches, served not only to block from tanks being able to pass, but 12 inch teller mines were placed on the seaward side which also contained enough explosives to destroy a landing craft. Then the rows of hedgehogs contained barbed wire and if a soldier were to pass through that, there were over 2 million land mines placed around Normandy to avoid as well.
There is a 3 foot tall marker off the roadway near Omaha Beach which represents the first American cemetery there. The first wave to fight in Omaha Beach had a 90% casualty rate as only 1 in 10 made it to the sea wall.
The Maisy Gun Battery was never talked about and was buried for over 60 years before being discovered in 2003 when an Army uniform was purchased in Knoxville, Tennessee and contained a fabric map to the Maisy Gun Battery location.
After following the map in Normandy, many items were discovered that no one had realized had been hidden for so long in a maze of bunkers. The Maisy Battery has now reopened for visitors to explore the trenches and bunkers.
The people of Normandy keep the beaches clean and not commercialized as they revere the beaches as sovereign and holy ground. The flags of the 24 countries that participated in the defense against Germany can be seen flying all around Normandy, even in neighborhoods.
