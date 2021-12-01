A one-vehicle crash north of Athens Saturday left the driver of a Kia dead, Texas Department of Public Safety reports said.
The deceased was 23-year-old Michael Edward of Gun Barrel City.
Sgt. Sara Warren said troopers were called to site, 3.5 miles north of Athens, at about 5:30 a.m.
The initial investigation indicated that a 2021 Kia Forte was traveling north on SH 19 when for an undetermined reason the vehicle left the roadway to the east and began rolling. The Kia came to a stop upright facing south. The driver was not wearing a seat belt.
Edward was taken to UT Health Hospital in Athens and later pronounced deceased by hospital personnel.
The investigation is on-going and there was no other information available at press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.