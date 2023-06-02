A Dallas man has died as the result of a Wednesday afternoon wreck on State Highway 19 near Athens, DPS reports said.
The deceased was identified as 59-year-old Gerald Patrick Rist.
Trooper J. Sparkman’s preliminary report said Rist was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Uplander south on Texas 19, one-mile south of the city limits, while Andrew Austin Scott, 24, of Log Cabin was headed north in a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado. The report said Rist’s vehicle crossed into the northbound lane resulting in the crash.
An Athens teen was behind Rist in the southbound lane and struck his vehicle after the initial collision.
Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Milton Adams pronounced Rist dead at the scene. Neither Scott, nor Jennings were injured.
The wreck is still under investigation.
