At a time when much business activity has slowed or ground to a halt, a Texas Department of Transportation project on U.S. 175 continues east of Athens, with multiple busy trucks and workers.
The improvement project, which calls for adding shoulders to the highway, stretches from the Loop 7 intersection with State Highway 19 in Athens to Farm-to-Market 804 near Baxter. On Thursday, caution was advised for motorists at the site due to the activity in the work zone on the westbound lanes One of the lanes was closed in the stretch of divided highway.
The entirety of the project stretches for 4.3 miles. TxDOT estimates the work to be completed in the summer of 2021.
The project, led by TxDOT in September, 2019 was awarded to Reynolds and Kay for a bid of $12,138,163. The Tyler based company came in lower than A.L. Helmcamp and two other bidders. The Helmcamp bid was $12,236,092. The winning bid called for 262 working days to complete the work.
According to TXDOT, in 1925, the 39th Legislature enacted laws providing the basis for a low-bid process. As a result, the department established its low-bid construction and maintenance contract letting process, which includes providing a public notice of the intent to offer work, issuing proposals, receiving proposals, opening bids and awarding contracts.
Meanwhile, the US 175 widening project from Athens to Frankston is in its final stages. The contractor is now working near Frankston seeding, grading ditches, and placing signs and mailboxes at their respective locations. Lane closures and shoulder work are possible. The project, is expanding US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway with a depressed median. The work, which was done in three phases, is expected to be finished in the spring of 2020.
