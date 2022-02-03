Paul Benson, owner of an Athens based business that does millions of dollars of business each year, told the Athens Kiwanis Club of a “cafe of the future” he is opening on the east side of the square.
Freelancer’s Cafe will feature computerized games and a robot, that’ll make and serve customers their coffee.
“It’ll make your coffee in 26 seconds,” Benson said.
The robot, which is actually just an arm, costs $300,000, but is an asset, because in many places, especially in the big cities, employees to perform the task are hard to find.
“It’ll do 48 different drink combinations,” Benson said.
Another advantage to the robot is it makes the coffee exactly the same every time.
Several varieties coffee, tea and green tea will be available. He envisions it being open from 6 a.m. to midnight
Benson said the cafe is side business, one he’s doing for fun.
“Some people build a man-cave,” Benson said. “My stuff won’t fit into a man-cave. I want to play some more.”
Part of his vision for the cafe is as a place for e-sports teams to gather and play.
“I started watching these gamers,” Benson said. “They know their strengths and their weaknesses and usually come in teams of three to six. Some of these kids are multi-millionaires across the globe.”
The room will feature a 16 foot, high definition television.
“I watched the UFC fight the other night while I was building shelves,” he said.
He’s putting in race car simulators as well.
“These race car simulators are the same ones that F-1 drivers and NASCAR use,” Benson said.
He doesn’t know exactly when Freelancers Cafe will open. There was a delay of several
months getting the robot. Now it’s looking more like March.
Benson is president of Virtual Communication Specialists, based on Rocky Ridge Road, but with a wide outreach. He told the audience at Tilo’s that he has traveled to many cities around the nation and has spoken to thousands in support of his business. The travel slowed down about two years ago, because of COVID.
Benson said he grew up in Graham, Texas and has been in Athens for about 19 years. His wife is from the Palestine area. For a while, his career took him to Portland, Oregon, where he stayed for four-and-a-half years.
When looking for a place to live, Athens fit one of the most important requirements.
“I said, I just don’t want to be more than an hour-and-a-half from DFW airport,” Benson said. “It turns out, Athens fit perfectly within that timetable.”
