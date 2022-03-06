High school hoops: Bearettes win state, make history
The Brownsboro Bearettes girls basketball team won the first state title in program history Saturday night in San Antonio.
The Bearettes beat Hardin-Jefferson 50-49 to claim the 4A State championship.
Brownsboro senior Mekhayia Moore was named MVP.
Find more photos and an article about Saturday’s game on our home page and in the Tuesday edition of the Athens Daily Review.
Photos courtesy of Brownsboro ISD
