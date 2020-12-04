Henderson County Judge Wade McKinney and other county judges in a region of East Texas spoke with state officials Monday about the swift increase of COVID-19 patients in area hospitals.
Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt and Dr. John Zerwas, Executive Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs for the University of Texas, who advises the Governor related to COVlD-19 response, took part in the conference call.
"They implored counties to do all we can to stop the increase in hospitalizations or it could lead to negative outcomes," McKinney said.
Currently, Trauma Service Area-G is above the 15% of hospital capacity as set forth in the Governor's Executive Order GA-32 that has allowed for the expanded reopening of most businesses to 75% of capacity. If the TSA exceeds 15% capacity for COVlD-19 hospitalizations for seven consecutive days the expanded reopening capacity will be reduced to 50%.
On Monday, the TSA had a 15.8% rate of total hospital capacity with COVID-19 cases. This followed a rate of 15.2% on Sunday.
"It's not just a health crisis, but an economic crisis as well," McKinney said.
Counties included in Trauma Service Area G include Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt. and Wood.
McKinney said 12 of the 22 TSAs in the state are now above the 15% mark.
Even with promising treatments on the horizon, COVID-19 will likely be around for months. Care and caution are needed to slow the spread.
McKinney said antibody treatments are promising, but can take up to three hours to administer. That makes it unlikely to be the answer to the problem when large numbers of cases are being discovered.
As for the newly developed vaccines, it could be the third quarter of 2021 before they are in widespread use.
"That leaves us needing to encourage more people to follow the three things that help with the spread of the virus," McKinney said. "Wash your hands, practice social distancing. and wear a face covering when appropriate."
McKinney said that doesn't mean wearing the mask full time.
"But they should be worn in settings where six feet of social distancing can't be maintained," he said.
Young people and those in good physical health may not feel the need to wear a mask, but McKinney said they can unknowingly carry the disease to elderly, or less healthy family members who can't as easily survive the disease.
The Henderson County numbers for residents tested for the virus continue to grow and had reached 15,967 on Nov. 30, up from 14,727 on Nov. 23. As the number of tests grow, so do the number of cases.
The day Henderson County recorded the most cases was July 14, a total of 63. On July 21, 50 cases were reported in the county. By the end of summer, the numbers had dipped into the teens.
The case total began to slope upward in October until the county had 48 new cases on Nov. 24 and 55 on Nov. 27.
"They have come down a little, but before Thanksgiving the numbers were as high as in July," McKinney said.
NET Health calculates the average number of all COVID-positive cases from the previous seven days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.