Della Cooper, Cathy Arnold, and Amanda Cooper of East Texas Crisis Center are here to help.

February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month:

Here are some tips to leave an abusive partner:

Involve your parents or other trusted adult, even your doctor and tell them what has been happening. Ask them for help.

Break up over the phone, so they cannot touch you.

Track previous violence for police reports. Dates, times, pictures whenever possible.

Avoid any contact or communication with the person.

Be aware of your surroundings.

Call 911 immediately if you feel threatened.

Program the Domestic Violence Hotline in your cell phone, use an alternative name if you need to