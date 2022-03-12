During the procession of years since the gunshot riddled body of Rickey Herriage was discovered near a bridge not far from Athens, his sister has not given up hope that someday the mystery of who murdered him will be solved.
"It has eaten at me constantly," Virginia Culpepper said. "We don't know who, what, when or why."
Records show the 29-year-old's body was located around 1 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 1987. He appeared to have been thrown of a bridge on County Road 1500 either early that morning, or late the night before.
How he got there, or where he was just before he was gunned down remain unknown.
Charlie Fields was sheriff then, Slick Alfred, who succeeded him and served three terms, was a Texas Ranger. On the 20th anniversary of the death in 2007, Sheriff Ronnie Brownlow said the case had not been forgotten. In fact, many man hours had been spent on it.
"We've had two or three different pieces of information come up that we've run down," Brownlow said.
There were various theories about the killing but none that could be established as fact.
In 2015, Herriage's sister started a website about the killing where she would post tidbits of information about the case. That year, an organization called Project: Cold Case, was formed to remind the public about the Herriage case and others like it. The organization posted Herriage's picture and facts about the death this week on the anniversary of the killing.
Culpepper continues to rehash the story in hopes that it will stir up some memory or compel someone who has been concealing information that could lead officers to the killer.
Culpepper said her brother was jumped and beaten by five men and a woman two weeks before his lifeless body was discovered. She doesn't know if the two incidents are related and law enforcement has not been able to establish a link.
Herriage left behind a daughter and step-son at the time of his death. Many family members and friends still cling to the hope that information will be discovered to reveal a killer.
This week, the family posted an ad offering a reward of $20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the act. Henderson County Crime Stoppers will pay $5,000 for the information. The rest will be paid by family members.
Contact Crime Stoppers at 800-545-8477.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.