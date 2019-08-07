Later this month Henderson County Election Administrator Denise Hernandez, will be designated as a Certified Elections/Registration Administrator in a ceremony conducted by the Election Center at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress, in Orlando, Florida.
“Henderson County is indeed fortunate to have Denise as one of the top designated professionals in America. Obtaining and maintaining the status means that she has committed to a career long process of continuing education to improve the electoral process in Texas and the nation,” Election Center director Tim Matinee said.
CERA designation is achieved only through a multi-year course of study taught by the Auburn University MPA faculty, Auburn, Alabama and conducted by the Election Center’s Professional Education Program. The intent of the program is to professionalize the management of voter registration and elections administration in promoting and preserving public trust in the democratic process.
“This is the highest designation available to elections and voter registration officials,” Matinee said.
The Professional Education Program is sponsored by the Election Center, a non-profit association of voter registrars and elections administrators throughout America and the U.S Territories. Its membership is comprised of township, city, county and state elections officials and other election related organizations.
The Center’s primary purpose is to promote and support continuous improvement in the administration of elections and voter registration through research, professional education, conferences, networking and consulting. Professional Education Program participants receive continuing education credit from Auburn University as well as professional training credits from the Election Center.
Hernandez moved to Henderson County twenty nine years ago from Harris County. This month marks 20 years that Hernandez has been employed by Henderson County, eleven of those years as the county's first full-time Election Administrator. She began her career with Henderson County as one of the property tax bookkeepers in the Henderson County Tax Office.
