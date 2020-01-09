It seems everybody has an idea of what the future will bring. Being accurate about it, however, is very difficult. Many years ago, the president of the American Radio Relay League, the world-wide representative of ham radio came to Cedar Creek Lake and made a prediction. At that time Jim Haynie said to remember these three letters SDR.
Jim had huddled with his experts and asked them what was the next big thing in electronics and that was their answer. Not just another radio but a Software Defined Radio. SDR.
It means you can take the simplest circuit, connect it to a computer running software and turn it into a super radio. It can now perform like a wall-full of radios. Covering frequencies, modes and sensitivity that would shrink to the size of a USB Flash drive. That prediction has come true.
SDR is the subject of the next meeting of the Cedar Creek (ham) Amateur Radio Club. Club president Dave Randall will present in-person demonstrations of SDR as well as offer videos showing how it all works.
The meeting is at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11. The club meets at the Gun Barrel City Fire Department. It is located one very long block behind the Dairy Queen. The meetinga are free and open to anyone curious about technology.
The Cedar Creek ARC has over fifty members from the tri-county area. It maintains a VHF and UHF repeater system that provides hand-held radio coverage to hams in the lake area, and mobile and base coverage throughout the three counties. CCARC participates in the National Weather Service SKYWARN program and the Amateur Radio Emergency Service. The club also provides guidance and information to those wishing to join the ranks of Amateur "ham" Radio. There no longer is a requirement or test for Morse code.
More information can be found at www.k5ccl.org
