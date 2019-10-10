Pastor James and Leanna Jaubert will be hosting a women's conference from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12 at Harmon Chapel Family and Worship Center located at 2060 FM 314 South, Chandler.
The theme is “Here Comes the Bride,” based on Matthew 25:1 was divinely inspired, Leanna said.
Some topics will include, the marriage perspective, discipleship, stewardship, wellness, the bridegroom and the value of the bride.
“It's going to be a blast,” she said. “It wasn't something I took from other sources, it was placed in my heart by the Lord. You have to be ready when Jesus comes, and He IS coming.”
Rev. Jaubert founded the church in the '50s. When its pastor passed away, the organization contacted Jaubert and offered him the position in 1999.
The former building was obsolete and with no heating or air conditioning, the couple sought out temporary buildings to house worship. A Fort Worth company blessed them with a building almost for free, and the church worshiped there until its new building was completed this year.
This event will be the first conference hosted in the new facility, which sits on nine acres. It was started in 2016. The Texas Baptist Men constructed the building over a three year period, and the Jaubert's provided the materials. After the shell was completed, various contractors finished the building out and the congregation, although small is growing into their new building.
Jaubert spoke to the Review about future hopes and plans. The church is currently applying to host an adult day care, which would be a big blessing to the community. Not everyone can afford home health and this would provide a place for someone to come while their caregiver works. Other things they would like to provide is a walking trail, after school tutoring program, adult continuing education and other community center style outreach programs where people can gather. They have received some training in regards to these ideas.
The Jaubert's will celebrate 50 years of marriage March 21, 2020 and have six children, eight grandchildren and a great grandchild.
“Our spiritual life has to be a priority,” Jaubert said.
The Jaubert's have Sunday school at 10 a.m., Sunday morning worship at 11:30 a.m. and a weekly bible study at 4 p.m. Tuesdays.
Please call Sister Jaubert if you have any questions regarding worship times or conference information at 682-429-5756
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.