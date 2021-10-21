Ann McCormick, also known as the Herb ’n Cowgirl, will present “Herbs for Fun and Flavor” at Henderson County Master Gardener Association’s annual Fall Conference on Thursday, Nov. 11, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Athens Country Club, 500 Park Drive, Athens. Tickets are $50 and are available through HCMGA’s website, txmg.org/hendersonmg. Dinner is included in the price of the ticket.
McCormick’s book, Homegrown Herb Garden—A Guide to Growing and Culinary Uses, will be available for purchase at the conference. For the delight of those attending, the dinner will feature herbs throughout every course, from appetizers to dessert. If you like to grow herbs, eat herbs, or just want to know more about these plants, you will thoroughly enjoy the evening.
For over 15 years, McCormick has entertained and enlightened audiences on growing, harvesting, and cooking herbs. She has been a columnist for Herb Quarterly and a feature writer for The Dallas Morning News. She has also written for Organic Gardening, Country Woman, Gardening How-To, and Fine Gardening. Her program is designed to enlighten and entertain both novice and experienced gardeners.
Herbs are one of the most versatile plant groups. You can find herbs which are annual or perennial, grown in the ground or in containers. You can let them grow naturally or if you so choose, many can be sheared into a formal shape. While most can be used in foods, some can also be used medicinally. Many have a pleasing scent. Come learn more about these plants which add flavor to dishes and beauty to the garden.
HCMGA is a 501-(c)-3 nonprofit organization. Its mission is to educate the local community about horticulture. The event helps fund free horticultural programs for the public and a demonstration garden which provides education and demonstrations on growing vegetables.
For more information, call 903-675-6130, email hendersonCMGA@gmail.com, or visit txmg.org/hendersonmg.
