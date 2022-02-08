Eldress Mary Henderson, Pastor of the Church of the Living God Athens, was announced the 2021 Citizen of the Year. The award was presented by her parishioner Freddie Paul, Citizen of the Year 2019, at the annual Athens Chamber of Commerce Gala.
After being nominated by the community, along with reasons why she was deserving of the honor, the Citizen of the Year board reviewed the nominees and chose Henderson as the clear winner.
"She is a jewel," Steve Barksdale said.
Every year since 1966, with a brief exception, the citizen of the year has been nominated by the public. Due to the pandemic, the 2020 award was given to the entire medical community for their bravery fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Each person awarded can only be given the honor once.
Those who know her use words like humble, noble character, full of life and possessing a servant's heart. According to Henderson her greatest attribute is being a child of God.
"This is a great honor bestowed on people and there are so many people that deserve it, it is always a joy to see them recognized," Barksdale said. "We love this community."
Henderson has been plowing the path for women of all ethnicity in ministry for more than 40 years.
She started tearing down gender walls in the pulpit and redefining the role of women in the church when she was ordained in 1984. During a time when women ministers were not common, Henderson focused on showing Jesus, not gender. In the ‘90s she took over as Senior Pastor of The General Assembly Church of the Living God Athens.
She started attending the church in 1965 shortly after marrying her husband, Tom. Thirty years later she was elected as the first female pastor of that congregation and one of few female pastors to this day in Athens and Henderson County.
She grew up on Hamlett Street in Athens and was a Fisher High School graduate. She has been very involved in the process of erecting the monument there for fellow alumni and staff of Fisher Blackshear through her affiliation with Building Athens Together and the Fisher High Alumni Association Inc.
She is loved by her members and a gentle example of power, peppered with grace.
During four decades of ministry, she has been a pillar of strength impacting countless lives. According to members, she has an artistic and passionate style of delivering a message using her own experiences to help others as they walk through life.
In addition to being a pastor and her various work with non-profit organizations, she commissioned The Good NEWS Children where she mentors other pastors on spiritual health and ministry.
This living legacy has also been honored as a Top Lady of Distinction, and Preached Word Adult Female of the Year. Through every distinction, accolade and honor radiates her humility.
She worked as a bookkeeper for a time and as a teller supervisor at First National Bank Athens, where she retired from prior to taking her position at COTLG.
Henderson was also among the first class of graduates to receive a Certificate of Ministry from East Texas Baptist University in partnership with Helping Hands Ministry and the General Assembly Church of the Living God.
Other organizations she has been affiliated with include, Henderson County Arts Council, Jail Ministry, Athens Race Task Force, Henderson County Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance, NAACP-Building Athens Together, Athens Ministerial Alliance, March for Jesus, East Texas Medical Center Chaplain, Athens ISD Crime Fighters and a host of other committees and boards.
She has been married to her husband Thomas for 58 years. The couple have three children, Ken, Colletta and Shelba.
