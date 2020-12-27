The boundary road in a remote area along the Henderson and Kaufman County border is in dispute.
Henderson County Judge Wade McKinney said a special 1 p.m., Dec. 29 meeting of Commissioners Court is needed to plan a course of action in the disagreement concerning County Line Road.
"It appears that Kaufman County is trying to bully Henderson County into a position on an issue that has been over 100 years in the making," McKinney wrote in a letter to Commissioners Court.
McKinney said the road itself is not his main concern, but how it will affect the residents when it comes to taxing entities, voting precincts and 911 addresses.
Kaufman County Judge Hal Richards notified Henderson County this week that the boundary on the road, northwest of Seven Points is being recognized as a straight-line boundary effective Jan. 1, 2021.
The letter stated that Kaufman County is requesting any impacted entity make the necessary changes to ensure the official boundary between Kaufman and Henderson county is as reflected in the official records of the General Land Office and the boundary statutes.
Kaufman County is requesting the Central Appraisal Districts of Kaufman and Henderson Counties to make any necessary adjustments and notifications for impacted property owners and residents.
Kaufman County is also requesting that county line signage be adjusted by the Texas Department of Transportation to accurately reflect the General Land Office recognized boundary.
The letter also asserts the elections administrators of the two counties should make any changes regarding precinct boundaries.
"Any changes necessary for 911 addressing and emergency services should be made by the appropriate entity," the letter stated.
McKinney said he is quite familiar with the dispute, having served 20 years as Precinct 2 Commissioner and two years as county judge.
"I worked on that road more than 20 years ago," McKinney said.
He said the purpose of the Dec. 29 meeting will be to bring the court up to date on all of the issues and to discuss hiring outside legal representation, "to protect the people of Henderson County and the people we represent."
