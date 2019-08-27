Henderson County workers spend more time on the job than the national average, according to a survey from WalletHub.
The WalletHub study ranks Texas fourth in the nation in workweek hours at 40 per week. With 39.9 average hours weekly, Henderson County ranks just below the state and sixth in average hours out of 10 counties in the area. The national average is 38.7 hours. To determine where Americans work the hardest, WalletHub compared the 50 states, using 10 indicators. They range from average workweek hours to share of workers with multiple jobs.
The county with the highest average work hours in the area is Freestone, with an average of 41.8 hours. Anderson County is not far behind at 41.3 hours.
WalletHub, a personal finance website, launched in 2013, and based in Washington, D.C compared the 50 states across ten key metrics.
According to WalletHub, the county with the highest average hourly earnings in the area is Kaufman with $22.33 that’s 24.9% larger than Henderson County's $17.88. Texas has an hourly average of $20.86.
In Henderson County, 11% of the workforce is self employed, just below 12% for the state. Anderson County rated 9% self employed. Van Zandt County rates the highest in the area, at 15%.
When it comes to a comparison of full-time and part-time employees, 80% of Henderson County's workers are full-time, which is equal to the state average. Anderson County scored 83% full-time.
Henderson County is close enough to the Dallas-Fort Worth population center that many workers make the commute for work.
In Henderson County, only 39% live and work in the same city. For the state. 54% live in the city where they work. The average commute for a Henderson County worker is 31 minutes. Of those, 82% drive alone to work. For both Texas and the United States, the average is 26 minutes.
In grouping self employed workers in incorporated businesses by industry, Henderson County ‘s highest share of entrepreneurs, 39%, are in self employed management, business, science, and arts fields.
Texas had four of the hardest working cities in the nation. Irving ranked third, Plano, fifth, Austin eighth and Dallas, 11th.
