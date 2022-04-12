A Tornado Watch is in effect for Henderson County and surrounding areas until 11 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms, containing a couple of tornadoes, damaging winds up to 70 mph and hail up to 2.5 inches in diameter.
Included in the Tornado Watch are Anderson, Bell, Blanco, Bosque, Burnet, Coryell, Dallas, Ellis, Falls, Freestone, Hays, Henderson, Hill, Johnson, Kaufman, Lampasas, Leon, Limestone, MClennan, Milam, Navarro, Robertson, Rockwall, Tarrant, Travis, Van Zandt, and Williamson counties.
