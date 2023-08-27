From Staff Reports
Texas Department of Transportation maintenance crews are scheduled to continue base failure repair and ditch maintenance on various roads, primarily on Henderson County's east side.
Residents can expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic and additional crews will remove debris and sweep various roadways. Also, crews will perform herbicide operations and bridge channel maintenance.
Henderson County construction projects updates:
1. SH 198 Bridge Project
• Limits: At the Clear Creek Bridge a mile north of FM 3054 to 0.1 mile north of CR 2830
• Contractor: Copasa Inc.
• Cost: $30.4 million
• Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2024
The contractor is scheduled to install driveway culverts, demolish the existing bridge, and place drilled shafts for the new bridge. Motorists should be prepared for lane closures and delays. The speed limit has been reduced to 50 mph throughout the project. The project consists of the construction of replacing bridges, approaches, grading, structures, ACP base, ACP surface, retaining walls, curb & gutter, MBGF, and pavement markings.
2. BUS 175 Safety Improvement Project
• Limits: From BUS 19 to Grass Median 1 Mi. west of SL 7
• Contractor: Reynolds & Kay, LTD
• Cost: $700,000
• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2023
The contractor is scheduled to continue the final cleanup. Motorists should be prepared for lane closures and delays. Also, motorists should expect new lane configuration after final striping. The project includes traffic signals, curb ramps, and pavement markings.
3. BUS 31 Sidewalk Project
• Limits: From Carroll St to Flat Creek Rd
• Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC
• Cost: $2.3 million
• Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2023
The contractor is scheduled to continue working sidewalks at various locations along BUS 31. Motorists should be prepared for lane closures and delays. The project includes pavement structure repairs, sidewalks, pavement markings, and signage.
4. FM 316 Rehabilitation
• Limits: From FM 1861 to US 175
• Contractor: Baker & Company Construction, LLC
• Cost: $7.9 million
• Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2024
The contractor is scheduled to continue installing driveway culverts. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the project and expect lane closures with delays. The project includes pavement reconstruction, structures, pavement markings, and signs.
5. SH 31 Widening of Existing Turn Lanes
• Limits: From 0.43 Mi W of FM 2661 to 0.37 Mi E of FM 2661
• Contractor: FNH Construction, LLC
• Cost: $1.2 million
• Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2023
The contractor is scheduled to continue seal coat operations. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the project and expect lane closures and delays. The project includes widening of existing turn lanes, pavement markings, and signing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.