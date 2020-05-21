Henderson County and local entities are eligible for funds under the Coronavirus Relief Fund and Commissioners Court voted Tuesday to submit an application.
Cities and counties took extraordinary measures to protect their residents during the COVID-19 pandemic while continuing to provide the basic services. The funds will help offset those expenses.
Jessica Brown explained that the funds will be provided to cities and counties with populations under 500,000 that were ineligible to receive direct funding under the CARES Act. Each county will receive a minimum distribution of $250,000 and each city will receive a minimum distribution of $25,000 from the state.
"Distribution of the funds is based on $55 per capita," Brown said.
The Texas Division of Emergency Management will manage the distribution of funds, review of expenses and reimbursement. Brown said each eligible jurisdiction will receive an immediate distribution of 20% of the allocations. The remainder of the allocation will in the form of a reimbursement.
"The 20% allocated for Henderson County is $475,838," Brown said.
If the county's documented COVID-19 related expenses exceed the $475,838, the county can then begin to be reimbursed from an additional $2 million available to the county.
"We would have to show them the expenses and then get reimbursement," Brown said.
Once the application is approved, the funds will be direct deposited to the entity's account.
On another agenda item, Commissioners approved a new hire for the Henderson County District Attorney's Office. Kenneth has 13 years of experience and has worked in the Gregg County District Attor-ney's Office.
"I think he's going to be a big asset for the District Attorney's Office, now and in the future," Palmer said.
Strawn's start date is June 15. There is money in the current DA budget to fill the position because of vacancies in the office.
In other action, Commissioners voted to to accept a check for damages from RPM X Construction, LLC to County Road 2854, located in Precinct 2. Precinct 2 Commissioner Scott Tuley said the damage was done when the company was hauling dirt to a school construction site for the Eustace Independent School District.
The court also voted to:
• Approve an Interlocal Agreement with Trinity Valley Community Col-lege to allow the college to make purchases using the county's approved vendor for negotiated purchase prices.
• Authorized payment of bills totaling $371,000.
