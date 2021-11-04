The 130-year-old disagreement between Kaufman and Henderson County over exactly where its boundary line lies took a step closer to being resolved this week when Kaufman County filed suit against Henderson County in a District Court in neighboring Van Zandt County.
The dispute originated in 1889 and has continued to present day, becoming more intense in 2020 when on Nov. 24, 2020, the Kaufman County Commissioners' Court passed a resolution adopting a new boundary line other than what had been recognized and accepted for decades going back all the way to 1890. The resolution was sent with a cover letter to affected Kaufman County residents, in essence removing them from Kaufman County and placing them in Henderson County. Henderson County has since responded that the resolution is not in compliance with Texas Law on County boundary disputes.
Henderson County Attorney Clint Davis has maintained that “there is a specific statute dedicated to resolving boundary disputes, and under that statute a county has two options, to initiate a boundary surveyor or to file suit in District Court.”
“I am glad that after almost a year into this, that Kaufman County has decided to take one of our suggested approaches and follow the law, so that we can have a legal determination as to where the boundary is," he stated.
According to General Land Archive records, the southern border of Kaufman County and the Northern border of Henderson County is one of the only boundaries of the two counties that the General Land Office has no official survey on file for. This has left the actual location of the line in dispute an uncertainty.
Henderson County has maintained throughout that the two counties need to have the boundary line surveyed, and have that survey filed with the General Land Office so that the 130 years old dispute can be put to rest for final.
County Judge Wade McKinney also expressed his relief that maybe Kaufman was willing to take the proper legal steps to resolve this issue.
"Kaufman County's unilateral action has created a situation where citizens of Kaufman County are having issues voting, registering vehicles, paying taxes and getting other local government services. Henderson County welcomes this step by Kaufman County and is optimistic that this will provide an avenue to put the dispute to rest for eternity,” he stated.
“Henderson County is ready and willing to abide by wherever a District Judge or a joint survey places the boundary line, we have had one contention and only one contention throughout, that the steps taken follow the law and be legal and that if we are going to do it that it be done right."
The lawsuit was filed Oct. 28 and Henderson County's answer to the lawsuit is due within 20 days. Kaufman and Henderson Counties have both expressed an intent to keep things as amicable as possible throughout the resolution of the case.
