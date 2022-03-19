With hundreds of kids and dozens of events, the Henderson County Livestock Show is back for a full week run, beginning Monday.
The dates are March 21 through 26 at the Henderson County Fair Complex. Events begin early in the morning and last well into the night.
Henderson County AgriLife agent Angela Hemphill anticipates more than 500 4-H and FFA members taking part in the 2022 show.
“These kids and families have put in countless hours over the last year getting their animals ready for their five minutes of fame in the ring,” Hemphill said. “These youth have learned compassion, responsibility, tenacity, and a never give up attitude with their projects. This event is free to the public, and we would love to see everyone come out and support these youth.”
The schedule is much the same as it has been for many years. In the main arena Monday will be roping, the calf scramble and horseback speed events where the riders compete against the stopwatch.
Tuesday is the performance horse show in the morning, with judges picking the best equestrian entries. A Tuesday highlight is the breeding swine show that afternoon.
If you like bunnies, Wednesday morning is the breeding rabbit show. Rabbits of many sizes and breeds are judged and dozens of ribbons awarded.
Thursday is one of the biggest days of the week when it comes to the number of entries and the money they will generate at the auction. Competitions that morning morning will be the goat, lamb, and market fryer shows with the market swine show happening that evening.
Friday will finish out animal exhibitions with the heifer show starting at noon followed by the steer show that evening. Henderson County produces some quality steers each year that bring a premium price at the sale.
Saturday closes out the week with livestock judging, Clover Kids livestock show, and the Premium Auction.
“If you are looking to fill your freezer and support a kid, make plans to attend the HCLS Buyer’s Luncheon at noon and stay to bid on an animal,” Hemphill said.
Along with the traditional stock show fare, another aspect of the county competition that has grown in recent years is the Youth Project Show.
“This is a great opportunity for youth to compete who may not be able to do livestock. There are numerous categories they can enter including food, sewing, photography, art, woodworking, and leatherworking, just to name a few,” Hemphill said.
The doors will be open for public viewing of the Youth Project Show entries from 8 a.m. until noon Friday, March 25. Youth will be able to sell two of their projects at the Project Show Auction held that evening beginning at 6 p.m. at the Senior Citizens Center. Hemphill invites everyone to come out for an exciting night of bidding and take home some items created by local kids.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.