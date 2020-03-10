The latest flu report from the Texas Department of State Health Services again shows Henderson County among those with a reported case.
While much of the focus recently has been on Coronavirus disease 2019, influenza is still being reported in most Texas Counties.
Flu began showing up in Henderson County by late fall and the Feb. 23 through 29 figures, released on Friday show a positive result on a rapid test. In addition, neighboring counties, Anderson, Ellis, Kaufman, Navarro and Van Zandt, were showing activity. The sensitivity and specificity of these tests vary and the positive predictive value may be low outside the time of peak influenza activity.
Positive laboratory results are reported according to specimen collection date, or date received in the laboratory if the former is unknown.
According to the latest report, Influenza activity remains high across the state and has been above the Texas-specific influenza-like-illness baseline for 16-consecutive weeks. Compared to the previous week, the percentage of specimens testing positive for influenza reported by hospital laboratories has decreased. The percentage of patient visits due to influenza-like illness has decreased.
The Department of State Health Services most healthy adults who are ill with influenza may be able to infect other people beginning one day before symptoms develop and up to five to seven days after the patient becomes sick. Children and persons with weakened immune systems might be able to infect other people for even a longer period of time. The virus can also be spread by people who are infected but have no symptoms.
The official flu season in Texas is October through May. The US Centers for Disease Control reports that although the flu season ends in May, cases can happen year round. It's never too late to get a flu shot.
