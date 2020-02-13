Sheriff Botie Hillhouse fired a 22-year-old male jailer who is accused of sexually assaulting a female inmate.
Rashaan Miller of Athens was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Henderson County Jail for sexual assault.
The inmate informed another Henderson County Detention Officer around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, that she had been assaulted by Miller.
Hillhouse immediately called the Texas Rangers and the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office to launch an investigation.
“We will be assisting both offices in this investigation,” Hillhouse said.
An arrest warrant was issued by Henderson County 173rd Judicial District Judge Dan Moore for Miller.
Miller was arraigned by Henderson County Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 Randy Daniel. Judge Daniel set his bail at $75,000.00.
Miller had worked in the Henderson County Jail for just over a year before he was terminated Wednesday.
