Sheriff Botie Hillhouse is investigating the death of a 24-year-old man from Tool, whose body was recovered Monday morning.
Darrell Gene Blankenship, III, from that rural community in Henderson County, was found dead in a roadside ditch at the entrance of the Sky Country Subdivision.
The Sheriff’s Office received a call from a passerby about the body just before 9 a.m.
Hillhouse and his team of Investigators and Deputies launched an investigation that went well into the night and continued Tuesday.
He said the body has been sent to American Forensics in Dallas for an autopsy, and he is hopeful results will be available very soon.
It was Justice of the Peace Kevin Pollock who conducted the inquest, and the Sheriff said his investigation is being aided by the Texas Rangers, Henderson County District Attorney and Henderson County County Attorney.
