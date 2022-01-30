An 8-year-old child died Saturday from a gun shot wound to the head, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.
In a Facebook post Sunday morning, HCSO stated deputies responded to a call of a child shot in the head around 6:20 p.m. Jan. 29 on County Road 2911.
Deputies responded to the home to find a child on the back porch with subjects attempting life saving measures.
It was reported that the child was on the back porch when a stray bullet from a wooded area struck the child. There were three juveniles at the home alone when the shooting happened.
“Investigators immediately began searching the area and speaking with neighbors,” HCSO stated.
“The child passed away at Children’s Hospital in Dallas. An autopsy will be conducted by Southwestern Institute on Forensic Science in Dallas.
“A search warrant for the property was issued by Henderson County Judicial District 392nd Judge Scott McKee. Investigators are continuing to work the scene at this time.
“The Sheriff’s Office is being assisted in the investigation by the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office, Texas Rangers, Texas State Game Wardens, the Children’s Advocacy Center, and Child Protective Services.”
