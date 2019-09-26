The task of counting every man, woman and child begins with the 2020 Census, but when the tabulation is over another complicated job remains.
Population figures from the 2020 census will be used to study redrawing the county’s political boundaries.
"We are in the process of starting the Correct County Committee for the census" County Judge Wade McKinney said. "It is from those numbers that precincts are drawn."
For the county, that means dividing up Road and Bridge Commissioner Precincts, Justice of the Peace Precincts and Voting Precincts. They must be drawn to balance population and maintain minority representation.
On Tuesday, Commissioners Court retained the firm of Allison, Bass and Associates, at a cost of $35,000 to conduct the initial assessment of the county’s political boundaries. This is the fourth time the county has contracted with the firm for the service.
"It may sound to the public like $35,000 is a lot of money for this process," Geeslin said. "It is only a $5,000 increase from what it was 10 years ago."
All of the precincts have to remain below a 5% population deviation from precinct to precinct.
"If it is a majority-minority precinct, when you move those boundary lines, it has to remain a majority-minority precinct," Geeslin said. "If not, they'll be turned down by the Department of Justice."
Geeslin said the Commissioners Court, when re-drawing road and bridge precincts, has to be concerned not only with dividing the population equitably, but also distributing the workload.
"We're trying to balance population, but at the same time, we're trying to balance work load," Geeslin said.
A precinct might have a large population, but much fewer roads to maintain than another. In Henderson County, Commissioner Precinct 1 covers a much larger area than Precinct 2.
"It's a long way for Commissioner (Scotty) Thomas to drive to Kemp to fix a pot hole in that northeast corner of the county," Geeslin said. "Commissioner (Scott) Tuley can get there much faster. We have to balance the needs of the constituents as well as voter rights."
A way of showing the amount of milage maintained by each of the Commissioners is in the annual road report submitted in 2018. The report showed that Precinct 1 was responsible for 278.3 miles of road and two bridges. The cost of maintaining the roads in 2019 is an estimated $1,183,142.40. Precinct 2 maintained 174.1 miles and seven bridges. The cost of maintenance in 2019 is $1,499.502.
Precinct 3 maintained 215.10 miles of road and 23 bridges. The maintenance amount is $1,242,183.25. In Precinct 4 there were 242.2 miles and two bridges. The estimated amount for maintenance was $1,306,643.
During the process, the county will appoint a Redistricting Advisory Committee to explore the possibility of drawing new lines for Commissioners’ precincts, voting boxes and precincts for the Justices of the Peace.
"That committee is very crucial to this process," McKinney said.
McKinney is navigating his third trip though the redistricting process. The 2000 census brought major changes because of the rapid growth of McKinney’s precinct during the previous 10 years. The map was completed that year with a portion of Precinct 1 being shifted to Precinct 4 to somewhat equalize the miles of roadway maintained by the commissioners.
McKinney said the population shift in 2001 resulted in most of the city of Athens being placed in Precinct 4.
"Precinct 4, at that time had an actual drop in population," McKinney said.
Today, Precinct 4 stretches from Berryville in the East to the Tri-Cities area in the west.
The 2010 redistricting process resulted in two major changes, one at the state level and one at the county level. The state decision divided Henderson County into two State Representative Districts. Part of District 4, located in the western a part of the county was moved to District 10.
On the county level, Commissioners decided to eliminate one of the Justice of the Peace Precincts, trimming them from six to five.
