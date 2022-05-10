Seventeen seniors in Henderson County high schools received scholarships from The Rotary Club of Athens and Trinity Valley Community College presented by John Trent, Dr. Janie Sims, and Teresa DeMay.
The following students will attend TVCC and were selected by counselors at the local high schools. Orval Pirtle Memorial Scholarship funds are provided through a matching program with the Rotary Club and TVCC and were awarded to:
• Anthony Mansfield: Athens Christian Preparatory Academy
• Kaci Wallace: Athens Christian Preparatory Academy
• Meghan Rodrigues: Athens High School
• Alexis Pugh: Athens High School
• Anna Cook: Cross Roads High School
• Sha’neece Price: Cross Roads High School
• Filiberto Juarez Flores: LaPoynor High School
• Keaton Young: LaPoynor High School
• Umante Grant: Trinidad High School
• Madison Roberts: Trinidad High School
The following students will also be attending TVCC and were selected by the Athens Rotary Scholarship Committee. Funds are also matched for the W.P. (Rip) Drumgoole Memorial Scholarship and were awarded to:
• Natori Williams: Athens High School
• Madison Roberts: Trinidad High School
The Ron Baugh Scholarship recipients will be attending a four-year college and were chosen by the Athens Rotary Scholarship Committee. The scholarships are funded by The Rotary Club and were given to:
• John Hayes: Athens High School
• Elise Miller: Athens High School
• Madison Rhodes: Athens High School
• Sierra Lawrence: Cross Roads High School
• Sydney Reid: LaPoynor High School
The three men honored by these scholarships were very important to the history and legacy of Trinity Valley Community College.
Orval Pirtle was the founder of TVCC and President until 1972 and was also a Rotarian for 35 years with perfect attendance.
W.P. (Rip) Drumgoole began his career as a counselor at TVCC in 1973 and continued on in many roles, including Vice President of Student Services. Dr. Jerry King, TVCC President, spoke of Drumgoole’s belief in community service and how he wanted opportunities for his students.
Ron Baugh served students at TVCC from 1983-2008, with the last 21 serving as President and his passion for educational opportunities and a love for TVCC shone in his many accomplishments during his time there.
The TVCC Rotaract Club members who have shown their dedication to service above self since joining The Rotary Club of Athens last year, were honored with a Rotary pin and a Rotary four way test coin. Those who are graduating from TVCC were also given a Rotary membership for a year.
Dr. King recognized that multiple Rotaracts also held a 3.5 or higher GPA. These students were challenged to continue to be a part of Rotary and serve everywhere.
