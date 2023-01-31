weather closings.jpg

Here is a list of the closings and delays for Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. Will be updated as statuses are announced.

● Angel Keepers, Athens: Closed Tuesday & Wednesday

● ACPA: Closed Tuesday & Wednesday

● Athens ISD: Closed Tuesday & Wednesday

● Brownsboro ISD: Closed Tuesday & Wednesday

● Cross Roads ISD: Closed Tuesday

● Eustace ISD: Closed Tuesday & Wednesday

● Kemp ISD: Closed Tuesday and Wednesday

● LaPoynor ISD 10 a.m. start on Tuesday & Closed Wednesday

● Mabank ISD: Closed Tuesday

● Malakoff ISD: Closed Tuesday

● Mimi's Creative Kids: Closed Tuesday & Wednesday

● Murchison ISD: Closed Tuesday & Wednesday

● Presbyterian Mother’s Day Out Athens: Closed Tuesday & Wednesday

● Trinidad ISD: Closed Tuesday & Wednesday

● TVCC all campuses: Closed Tuesday

● TVCC Kaufman and Terrell: Closed Wednesday

● Henderson County HELP Center - Closed Tuesday

