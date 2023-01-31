Here is a list of the closings and delays for Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. Will be updated as statuses are announced.
● Angel Keepers, Athens: Closed Tuesday & Wednesday
● ACPA: Closed Tuesday & Wednesday
● Athens ISD: Closed Tuesday & Wednesday
● Brownsboro ISD: Closed Tuesday & Wednesday
● Cross Roads ISD: Closed Tuesday
● Eustace ISD: Closed Tuesday & Wednesday
● Kemp ISD: Closed Tuesday and Wednesday
● LaPoynor ISD 10 a.m. start on Tuesday & Closed Wednesday
● Mabank ISD: Closed Tuesday
● Malakoff ISD: Closed Tuesday
● Mimi's Creative Kids: Closed Tuesday & Wednesday
● Murchison ISD: Closed Tuesday & Wednesday
● Presbyterian Mother’s Day Out Athens: Closed Tuesday & Wednesday
● Trinidad ISD: Closed Tuesday & Wednesday
● TVCC all campuses: Closed Tuesday
● TVCC Kaufman and Terrell: Closed Wednesday
● Henderson County HELP Center - Closed Tuesday
