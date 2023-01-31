weather closings.jpg

Here is a list of the closings and delays for Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.

● ACPA: Closed Tuesday

● Athens ISD: Closed Tuesday

● Brownsboro ISD: Closed Tuesday

● Cross Roads ISD: Closed Tuesday

● Eustace ISD: Closed Tuesday

● Kemp ISD: Closed Tuesday and Wednesday

● LaPoynor ISD 10 a.m. start on Tuesday

● Mabank ISD: Closed Tuesday

● Malakoff ISD: Closed Tuesday

● Mimi's Creative Kids: Closed Tuesday

● Murchison ISD: Closed Tuesday

● Presbyterian Mother’s Day Out Athens: Closed Tuesday

● Trinidad ISD: Closed Tuesday

● TVCC all campuses: Closed Tuesday

