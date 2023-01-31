Here is a list of the closings and delays for Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.
● ACPA: Closed Tuesday
● Athens ISD: Closed Tuesday
● Brownsboro ISD: Closed Tuesday
● Cross Roads ISD: Closed Tuesday
● Eustace ISD: Closed Tuesday
● Kemp ISD: Closed Tuesday and Wednesday
● LaPoynor ISD 10 a.m. start on Tuesday
● Mabank ISD: Closed Tuesday
● Malakoff ISD: Closed Tuesday
● Mimi's Creative Kids: Closed Tuesday
● Murchison ISD: Closed Tuesday
● Presbyterian Mother’s Day Out Athens: Closed Tuesday
● Trinidad ISD: Closed Tuesday
● TVCC all campuses: Closed Tuesday
