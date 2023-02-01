The following is a list of delays/closings for Thursday, February 2. It will be updated as announcements are made.
*ACPA: School starts at 10 a.m.
*Athens ISD: Closed Thursday
*Brownsboro ISD: Two-hour delayed start. Buses two-hour delay.
*Cross Roads ISD: School starts at 10 a.m. Buses two-hour delay.
*Eustace ISD: Closed Thursday
*Kaufman ISD: Closed Thursday
*Kemp ISD: Closed Thursday
*Murchison ISD: Closed Thursday
*Trinidad ISD: School starts at 10 a.m.
*TVCC Athens and Palestine: Open at 11 a.m.
*TVCC Kaufman and Terrell: Closed Thursday
