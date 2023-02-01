weather closings.jpg

The following is a list of delays/closings for Thursday, February 2. It will be updated as announcements are made.

*ACPA: School starts at 10 a.m.

*Athens ISD: Closed Thursday

*Brownsboro ISD: Two-hour delayed start. Buses two-hour delay.

*Cross Roads ISD: School starts at 10 a.m. Buses two-hour delay.

*Eustace ISD: Closed Thursday

*Kaufman ISD: Closed Thursday

*Kemp ISD: Closed Thursday

*Murchison ISD: Closed Thursday

*Trinidad ISD: School starts at 10 a.m.

*TVCC Athens and Palestine: Open at 11 a.m.

*TVCC Kaufman and Terrell: Closed Thursday

