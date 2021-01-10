Updated at 9:45 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10
Most Henderson County Independent School Districts have announced closures or delays for Monday, Jan.11, due to heavy snow and potentially hazardous travel conditions.
Due to road conditions, Athens ISD is canceling classes on Monday. It will be necessary to make up the day at a date to be determined.
According to social media sites including Hannigan Media, Athens Christian Preparatory Academy will delay opening until 10 a.m.
Brownsboro, Cayuga, Cross Roads, Frankston, Eustace, Malakoff, Trinidad, and LaPoyner will be closed.
Trinity Valley Community College will delay opening until 9 a.m.
