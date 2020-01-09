Henderson County Retired School Personnel Association hosted its December meeting on the 11th and had a Christmas program of songs sung by Bonnie Wilson, her daughter Allison Wilson and Linda Ingram. After the program the business meeting started. The group also enjoyed a visit from State Rep. Keith Bell (R-HD4), who was able to hear stories from veterans. The retired teachers meet at 2 p.m. every second Wednesday at the Eastern Hills Church of Christ on Hwy. 175. All are welcome to come.

