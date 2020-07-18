In opposition of Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order requiring Texans to wear face coverings, the Henderson County Republican Party voted to censure Gov. Greg Abbott Saturday during a special called meeting.
According to the group's Facebook page, the Executive Committee met to consider a resolution to censure the Abbott, alleging he has violated multiple principles of the Republican Party of Texas.
“After a vigorous and thorough discussion and debate, the Resolution was adopted,” stated a Facebook post. “The resolution will now be forwarded to the RPT State Convention for consideration by the Delegates. The Henderson County Resolution joins the Resolutions passed in the last week by many other counties around the State.”
According to the group, if adopted at the State Convention, the resolution would publicly reprimand Abbott for his actions, and could cost him monetary support for any future campaigns.
“We're not going to pick up arms and go to war,” said Daniel Hunt, chairman of the Henderson County Republican Party, in an interview Wednesday with KLTV Channel 7 News. “We want to send a message to the governor that he needs to slow down.”
Hunt told KLTV he believes Abbott is doing what he thinks is right, but said the people in the Republican party don't agree.
“Some people want to wear masks – that's fine. Some people don't want to wear masks – that's fine, too. It's each individual's choice,” he said. “If that person doesn't feel that a mask is going to protect them or others then they shouldn't have to wear a mask.
There may be a problem in Houston, but there may not be a problem in Athens, Texas,” Hunt said, advocating for more local controls when dealing with the public health emergency.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.