The Henderson County Republican Party had many events scheduled for March, April and May. The COVID-19 pandemic forced them to postpone all events. With the easing of restrictions, the Party is back on track with many events rescheduled
The Party will be holding its bimonthly County Executive Committee meeting Monday, June 1, about four weeks after it was originally scheduled. The meeting is where the Precinct Chairs meet to discuss and vote on important topics and issues. The County Chair runs the meeting, but only votes in case of a tie among the Precinct Chairs. The meeting is open to the public, but only Precinct Chairs may vote. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the County Republican Head-quarters at 207 East Tyler Street in Athens.
The Precinct and County Conventions were scheduled to be held March 21, at Athens Country Club. Due to Republican Party of Texas Rules, the conventions were called to order and immediately recessed until further Call to Convention by the County Party Chair. Daniel Hunt, the County Party Chairman, has called for the Conventions to resume on June 13, at the Henderson County Senior Center on East Highway 31, next to the County Fair Park. Precinct Conventions begin at 9 a.m. Please arrive around 8:30 a.m., and bring your government-issued photo ID. County Convention will follow at 1:30 p.m.
If you voted in the Republican Primary this year, or if you were registered to vote but didn’t, you are eligible to attend and take part in your Precinct and County Conventions. The conventions are the voters’ opportunity to present resolutions to change the Party Platform or Rules, and to become a Delegate to the next level of convention. The current Rules and Platform can be found on the Republican Party of Texas website at texasgop.org. To submit a resolution, a convention participant must write out the resolution and bring three copies to their Precinct Convention. Resolutions should consist of the language you want in the Rules or Platform, without any ‘whereas’ and ‘therefore’s.
The State of Texas has rescheduled the Primary Runoff Elections for July 14. There will be two weeks of early voting preceding, beginning on June 29. There are two runoffs on the Republican side. Wendy Kinabrew Spivey and Keith Pryor are running for Commissioner of Precinct 1. Mark Richardson and Kelly Harris are running for Commissioner of Precinct 4. The winner of each race will be the new commissioner-elect of the respective Precincts, as there are no Democratic challengers.
The State Party also rescheduled the Republican Party of Texas State Convention for July 13 through 18. The Convention will be held in Houston at the George R. Brown Convention Center. Those who are elected as Delegates at the County Party Convention will represent Henderson County at the State Convention. They will also have the opportunity to run for the position of Delegate to the National Republican Convention, to be held in Charlotte, North Carolina from August 24 through 27.
The Henderson County Republican Party Spring Banquet was supposed to take place on the evening of April 25, at Athens Country Club. James Dickey, Chairman of the Republican Party of Texas was scheduled to be the Special Guest. The pandemic made that impossible. The banquet has been rescheduled for August 1, at the Athens Country Club. Of course, the name will change. Plans are still being finalized for the rescheduled event. It promises to be a fun night with great entertainment and food.
If you are interested in getting involved with the Henderson County Republican Party, you may call 817-913-5044, or hcrpcountychair@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.