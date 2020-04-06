Officials in Henderson County confirmed Sunday its third and fourth positive case of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). The individuals are at home and in stable condition at this time.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District has confirmed the positive test and will be contacting individuals who have been in contact with the patient. Net Health and county officials will continue to monitor the situation.
County officials continue to urge calm and that residents continue to take all precautions to avoid the spread of COVID-19 within the communities.
Precautions that include:
• Washing your hands thoroughly with soap and water, often. If soap and water are not available use an alcohol hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.
• If at all possible, stay in place and do not get out. Make shopping trips that are as brief as possible. Practice social distancing by avoiding close contact with people if you have to get out. Stay at home if you are sick or have any symptoms of the virus.
• Avoid touching your face, nose, eyes with unwashed hands.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects at your home and work, such as door knobs, handles, chairs, sink fixtures, and other areas that come into regular contact with people.
If you are experiencing fever, cough, sore throat, or difficulty breathing, contact your healthcare provider. Be sure to call before going to your doctor, the emergency room, or any other healthcare provider if you are exhibiting symptoms of the virus. For inquiries or questions about Henderson County’s Emergency Plans or Orders please email Clint Davis at cdavis@henderson-county.com
