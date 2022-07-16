New statistics on COVID-19 cases show Henderson County remaining in the moderate spread level for another week.
NET Health’s report released on Thursday indicates a five of the seven counties it serves, Henderson, Anderson, Van Zandt, Rains and Wood, are in moderate spread. The other two, Smith and Gregg are in substantial spread. Once the spread rate reaches 10, that county is regarded in the moderate spread category.
The community spread level for Henderson County was 21.06, which was identical to the previous week. The spread level had been as low as 1.89 on May 12 and had climbed each week since. Anderson County, which had the lowest spread rate of the seven counties a few weeks ago, had a rate of 23.75 on Thursday.
The NET Health 7-Day Rolling Rate calculates the average number of all COVID-positive cases from the previous seven days. That answer is then divided by the population of the county, then multiplied by 100,000, and that final number is the 7-Day Rolling Rate.
As of Friday, Henderson County had a total of 12, 574 confirmed cases since the pandemic case count began on March 6, 2020. The fatality total stood at 427. None was added in the past week.
In Trauma Services Area G, which includes Henderson County, 89 were hospitalized for COVID as of Friday. Two weeks ago, the total was 66 There had been 15 patients admitted for COVID-19. On June 9, only 18 were hospitalized for COVID.
The Centers For Disease Control recommends you stay up to date with vaccines. If you display symptoms of COVID-19, get tested and wear a mask. In the 75751 Zip Code, which includes Athens, 16,039 doses had been administered. A total of 7,699 people have been fully vaccinated.
