Henderson County Commissioners have compiled a list of roads needing repair which will be submitted as part of a request for money through the 2020 County Transportation Infrastructure Fund Grant Program.
The state has $250 million available this year through the Texas Department of Transportation program and Henderson County is eligible for a minimum of $189,645. Under the formula, Anderson County qualifies for $172,692, Cherokee $320,903, Navarro $159,360 and Van Zandt $210.590.
The money will come to the county as a reimbursement, after the work is done. The counties could receive more than the allocated amount if all 254 Texas counties do not apply for the funds.
"Once the award is given, then the prioritization can be adjusted to match that award funding," County Judge Wade McKinney said.
First on the work list is a two mile stretch of County Road 1300 in Precinct 1, which is in need of overlay and spot base repair. The estimated cost of the job is $100,000 of which the county's portion would be required to supply 20%. The county can use its cost of labor and equipment to apply toward its 20% match.
Listed second is County Road 2930 in Precinct 2. The work is to raise 700 feet of pavement between two culverts. That work is estimated to cost $47,000, with the county's part being $9,400.
A section of County Road 3911 in Precinct 3 is third on the list. The two-mile stretch from State Highway 19 to County Road 3909 needs an overlay and soft base repair. The cost of the work is listed at $112,000 with the county portion $22,400.
The top project of Precinct 4 is on County Road 4528 from County Road 4402 to Farm-to-Market Road 1615. This is a major overhaul, costing about $205,000, with the county match being $45,000.
The county listed 39 projects with a total estimated cost of $2,208,500, of which the county share comes to $441,700.
County Judge Wade McKinney said the commissioners submitted a report on the condition of their roads in September. In the application, the county must present a list of all of the county roads they want to repair with the funds.
"The money will go out in late June," grant writer Jessica Brown said. "June 25 is their estimate."
The county has up to five years to spend the amount of its grant.
