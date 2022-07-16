Henderson County rancher JR Jones appeared on Texas Agriculture Matters! with Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller on RFDTV this week sharing his latest endeavors with Suffolk Punch horses and his involvement with the Texas Draft Horse & Mule Association.
JR Jones was awarded Henderson County Beef Cattle Committee’s 2008 Member of the Year and since then has been revamping his cattle operation.
JR, alongside his wife Kara-also known as the Ranch Mama, own and operate Hoof & Hide, LLC, which is a small, family-owned ranching operation.
What made the filming of the show even more special is that JR’s teenage son Buck stepped in at the last minute as a cameraman for part of the show footage. Buck is studying animation, voice-over, and film making through his home school program and he was able to apply his skills and be listed in the show credits.
JR has done just about everything a cowboy can do throughout his life including training horses, rodeo, wrangling at guest ranches, packing into the mountains, working at feedlots, and more. When he was a child, he had mares and draft horses and he enjoys the Suffolk Punch draft horse they now have at Hoof & Hide.
According to The Livestock Conservancy, there are only about 600 Suffolks in the United States as they are a rare breed. The Suffolk Punch horse has a stockier frame and is meant for farm and field work, not show. Although lately, draft horses, especially the Suffolk Punch, have also been recognized for their use in crowd control due to their temperament and frame.
When JR was younger and working on a farm in Montana, he said he was kind of naive and wondered how the machines would start in the cold. He was informed that the machines wouldn't start but the draft horses would.
He has been using these Suffolk draft horses with a wagon to cut hay on his property. He wants to teach his kids how to drive a horse like he learned as a child and keep alive what he describes as a dying art. “A lot of people don’t know how to drive horses,” JR says. “It’s like a stick shift pickup-40 years ago everybody knew how, but how many know now?”
The Texas Draft Horse and Mule Association is a non-profit organization that communicates and promotes activities with these animals. Each month, other than summertime, a group from the organization and the public are invited to gather at a designated place and bring teams to practice plowing or talk to someone who has brought a team and possibly have a chance to try and drive theirs. Hoof & Hide currently has a small band of mares, a stud horse, and geldings for farming on their property and JR enjoys participating in the TDHMA activities.
JR also has an interest in reviving the traditional art of low stress cattle handling and effective stockmanship along with holistic land and grazing management practices. Twelve years ago, the Jones’ opted to change from what is considered a conventional ranch to a pesticide/herbicide/commercial fertilizer free ranch following multiple health challenges for their son, who was five years old at the time. After more health challenges occurred, they switched to a grass-fed operation also and are now grass-fed and grass-finished.
In 2015, they made the switch from “commercial sale barn cattle” to registered South Poll cattle. An effective stockmanship, a cattle fit environment, and natural supplements produce a quiet and efficient process at the operation.
When Ag Commissioner Miller asked JR why Texas agriculture matters, he replied that beef is a very nutritious deal and we send it all over the world. He wants to raise his family on a ranch, which means he can do what he wants to do and raise beef on a ranch. JR says “It’s just knowledge and knowledge is something they can’t take away from you.”
For more information, visit www.hoofandhide.com.
