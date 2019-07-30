Property values for entities in Henderson County were on the rise in 2019, Chief Appraiser Bill Jackson reports.
The County values for 2019 were for the general fund account $6,624,533,644. That's $464 million more than a year ago."We're starting to catch some of that Dallas market," Jackson said. "It's just my opinion, but it seems people's attitudes have changed about how far they'll drive to work. That's about an hour."
Property owners can also buy a home for less money that it would cost in Dallas.
The values for the Athens Independent School District are up $116.1 million in taxable value from last year's. The new total is $1,497,562,570.
Malakoff ISD, with a total of $1,523,217,096 increased by $92.5 million.
"Long Cove development is in Malakoff ISD and it grows by $70 million to $90 million a year," Jackson said. "That's a lot of value."
The Brownsboro ISD saw a $62.7 million dollar gain, to $732,924,848.
There was also an increase for LaPoynor ISD. The $166,060,561 total is $19.3 million more than last year.
Henderson County properties in the Trinity Valley Community College District totaled $6,762,974,558, a gain of $442.5 million.
Property values for the City of Athens were $764,609,706. a gain of $51,808,000 from a year ago.
For the city of Malakoff, the values added up to $117,283,635.
Jackson said the Appraisal Review Board met with many property owners over a 51 day period. He commended the board members, the property owners and his staff for making it a smooth process in a year when many property values increased.
Jackson learned early this year that as a result of a study by the Property Tax Assistance Division, the state was requiring HCAD to increase its appraisals from 10 to 12 % to get them within a 5% margin for error of market value.
State law requires Jackson to have the certified values available July 25 each year to allow the school boards, counties and cities to complete their budgeting and tax-rate calculations by the end of September. Before the creation of the county appraisal districts in 1982, it was a much more complicated process. Each school district, city and council did its own appraisals.
