Summary Results Report
2020 Primary Election
March 3, 2020
UNOFFICIAL RESULTS
1st 8 boxes
Henderson
STATISTICS
TOTAL Election
Day Early VotingEarly Voting
by Mail
Election Day Precincts Reporting 23 of 27 23 0 0
Precincts Complete 0 of 27 0 0 0
Precincts Partially Reported 23 of 27 23 0 0
Absentee/ Early Precincts Reporting 27 of 27 0 27 27
Registered Voters - Total 0
Registered Voters - Republican Party 0
Registered Voters - Democratic Party 0
Registered Voters - NONPARTISAN 0
Ballots Cast - Total 9,478 2,217 5,925 1,336
Ballots Cast - Republican Party 7,685 1,745 4,995 945
Ballots Cast - Democratic Party 1,793 472 930 391
Ballots Cast - NONPARTISAN 0 0 0 0
Ballots Cast - Blank 0 0 0 0
Voter Turnout - Total 0.00%
Voter Turnout - Republican Party 0.00%
Voter Turnout - Democratic Party 0.00%
Voter Turnout - NONPARTISAN 0.00%
Report generated with Electionware Copyright © 2007-2018
Election Summary - 03/03/2020 20:25 PM Page 1 of 22
Summary Results Report
2020 Primary Election
March 3, 2020
UNOFFICIAL RESULTS
1st 8 boxes
Henderson
REP President
Vote For 1
Election
Day
Early Voting
by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting
Bill Weld 43 0.56% 5 30 8
Roque Rocky DeLa Fuente Guerra 11 0.14% 1 10 0
Zoltan G. Istvan 2 0.03% 0 2 0
Matthew John Matern 3 0.04% 1 1 1
Donald J. Trump 7,341 96.10% 1,666 4,779 896
Joe Walsh 30 0.39% 8 19 3
Bob Ely 16 0.21% 5 10 1
Uncommitted 193 2.53% 50 114 29
Total Votes Cast 7,639 100.00% 1,736 4,965 938
Overvotes 3 0 0 3
Undervotes 43 9 30 4
REP US Senator
Vote For 1
Election
Day
Early Voting
by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting
John Cornyn 6,192 82.74% 1,337 4,028 827
Mark Yancey 407 5.44% 115 262 30
John Anthony Castro 155 2.07% 56 89 10
Virgil Bierschwale 27 0.36% 7 19 1
Dwayne Stovall 703 9.39% 173 484 46
Total Votes Cast 7,484 100.00% 1,688 4,882 914
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 201 57 113 31
Report generated with Electionware Copyright © 2007-2018
Election Summary - 03/03/2020 20:25 PM Page 2 of 22
Summary Results Report
2020 Primary Election
March 3, 2020
UNOFFICIAL RESULTS
1st 8 boxes
Henderson
REP US Representative, Dist 5
Vote For 1
Election
Day
Early Voting
by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting
Lance Gooden 6,627 87.38% 1,450 4,298 879
Don Hill 957 12.62% 276 636 45
Total Votes Cast 7,584 100.00% 1,726 4,934 924
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 101 19 61 21
REP Railroad Commissioner
Vote For 1
Election
Day
Early Voting
by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting
James "Jim" Wright 5,343 73.86% 1,258 3,463 622
Ryan Sitton 1,891 26.14% 389 1,273 229
Total Votes Cast 7,234 100.00% 1,647 4,736 851
Overvotes 1 0 0 1
Undervotes 450 98 259 93
REP Chief Justice, Supreme Court
Vote For 1
Election
Day
Early Voting
by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting
Nathan Hecht 7,092 100.00% 1,633 4,664 795
Total Votes Cast 7,092 100.00% 1,633 4,664 795
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 593 112 331 150
Report generated with Electionware Copyright © 2007-2018
Election Summary - 03/03/2020 20:25 PM Page 3 of 22
Summary Results Report
2020 Primary Election
March 3, 2020
UNOFFICIAL RESULTS
1st 8 boxes
Henderson
REP Justice, Supreme Court, Pl 6
Vote For 1
Election
Day
Early Voting
by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting
Jane Bland 7,066 100.00% 1,619 4,642 805
Total Votes Cast 7,066 100.00% 1,619 4,642 805
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 619 126 353 140
REP Justice, Supreme Court, Pl 7
Vote For 1
Election
Day
Early Voting
by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting
Jeff Boyd 7,085 100.00% 1,623 4,652 810
Total Votes Cast 7,085 100.00% 1,623 4,652 810
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 600 122 343 135
REP Justice, Supreme Court, Pl 8
Vote For 1
Election
Day
Early Voting
by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting
Brett Busby 7,062 100.00% 1,618 4,647 797
Total Votes Cast 7,062 100.00% 1,618 4,647 797
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 623 127 348 148
REP Judge, Ct of Crim App, Pl 3
Vote For 1
Election
Day
Early Voting
by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting
Gina Parker 3,720 52.94% 869 2,470 381
Bert Richardson 3,307 47.06% 729 2,152 426
Total Votes Cast 7,027 100.00% 1,598 4,622 807
Overvotes 3 0 0 3
Undervotes 655 147 373 135
Report generated with Electionware Copyright © 2007-2018
Election Summary - 03/03/2020 20:25 PM Page 4 of 22
Summary Results Report
2020 Primary Election
March 3, 2020
UNOFFICIAL RESULTS
1st 8 boxes
Henderson
REP Judge, Ct of Crim App, Pl 4
Vote For 1
Election
Day
Early Voting
by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting
Kevin Patrick Yeary 7,036 100.00% 1,612 4,633 791
Total Votes Cast 7,036 100.00% 1,612 4,633 791
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 649 133 362 154
REP Judge, Ct of Crim App, Pl 9
Vote For 1
Election
Day
Early Voting
by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting
David Newell 7,042 100.00% 1,609 4,643 790
Total Votes Cast 7,042 100.00% 1,609 4,643 790
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 643 136 352 155
REP Member, State BoE, Dist 9
Vote For 1
Election
Day
Early Voting
by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting
Keven M. Ellis 7,040 100.00% 1,610 4,633 797
Total Votes Cast 7,040 100.00% 1,610 4,633 797
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 645 135 362 148
REP State Representative, Dist 4
Vote For 1
Election
Day
Early Voting
by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting
Keith Bell 6,013 100.00% 1,425 3,919 669
Total Votes Cast 6,013 100.00% 1,425 3,919 669
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 379 64 200 115
Report generated with Electionware Copyright © 2007-2018
Election Summary - 03/03/2020 20:25 PM Page 5 of 22
Summary Results Report
2020 Primary Election
March 3, 2020
UNOFFICIAL RESULTS
1st 8 boxes
Henderson
REP State Representative, Dist 10
Vote For 1
Election
Day
Early Voting
by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting
Ryan Pitts 411 33.17% 104 255 52
Robert "Zack" Rader 123 9.93% 21 92 10
Jake Ellzey 705 56.90% 126 496 83
Total Votes Cast 1,239 100.00% 251 843 145
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 54 5 33 16
REP Chief Justice, 12th Ct of App Dist
Vote For 1
Election
Day
Early Voting
by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting
Jim Worthen 7,038 100.00% 1,609 4,630 799
Total Votes Cast 7,038 100.00% 1,609 4,630 799
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 647 136 365 146
REP District Judge, 3rd Judicial Dist
Vote For 1
Election
Day
Early Voting
by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting
Mark A. Calhoon 7,087 100.00% 1,622 4,667 798
Total Votes Cast 7,087 100.00% 1,622 4,667 798
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 598 123 328 147
Report generated with Electionware Copyright © 2007-2018
Election Summary - 03/03/2020 20:25 PM Page 6 of 22
Summary Results Report
2020 Primary Election
March 3, 2020
UNOFFICIAL RESULTS
1st 8 boxes
Henderson
REP Dist Judge, 392nd Judicial Dist
Vote For 1
Election
Day
Early Voting
by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting
R. Scott McKee 7,199 100.00% 1,658 4,716 825
Total Votes Cast 7,199 100.00% 1,658 4,716 825
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 486 87 279 120
REP Dist Attorney, 173rd Judicial Dist
Vote For 1
Election
Day
Early Voting
by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting
Jenny Palmer 7,065 100.00% 1,614 4,652 799
Total Votes Cast 7,065 100.00% 1,614 4,652 799
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 620 131 343 146
REP County Attorney
Vote For 1
Election
Day
Early Voting
by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting
Clint Davis 7,217 100.00% 1,658 4,735 824
Total Votes Cast 7,217 100.00% 1,658 4,735 824
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 468 87 260 121
REP Sheriff
Vote For 1
Election
Day
Early Voting
by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting
Botie Hillhouse 7,290 100.00% 1,669 4,783 838
Total Votes Cast 7,290 100.00% 1,669 4,783 838
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 395 76 212 107
Report generated with Electionware Copyright © 2007-2018
Election Summary - 03/03/2020 20:25 PM Page 7 of 22
Summary Results Report
2020 Primary Election
March 3, 2020
UNOFFICIAL RESULTS
1st 8 boxes
Henderson
REP County Tax Assessor-Collector
Vote For 1
Election
Day
Early Voting
by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting
Peggy Goodall 7,324 100.00% 1,681 4,804 839
Total Votes Cast 7,324 100.00% 1,681 4,804 839
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 361 64 191 106
REP Co Commissioner Pct 1
Vote For 1
Election
Day
Early Voting
by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting
Wendy Kinabrew Spivey 898 44.94% 286 525 87
Keith Pryor 630 31.53% 126 430 74
Brad Skiles 470 23.52% 120 294 56
Total Votes Cast 1,998 100.00% 532 1,249 217
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 51 7 28 16
REP Co Commissioner Pct 3
Vote For 1
Election
Day
Early Voting
by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting
Charles "Chuck" McHam 1,788 100.00% 289 1,287 212
Total Votes Cast 1,788 100.00% 289 1,287 212
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 85 12 45 28
Report generated with Electionware Copyright © 2007-2018
Election Summary - 03/03/2020 20:25 PM Page 8 of 22
Summary Results Report
2020 Primary Election
March 3, 2020
UNOFFICIAL RESULTS
1st 8 boxes
Henderson
REP Co Commissioner Pct 4
Vote For 1
Election
Day
Early Voting
by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting
Mark Wade 278 13.54% 24 199 55
Jeff Cade 239 11.64% 30 194 15
Kelly Harris 400 19.48% 78 240 82
Jim Bob Warren III 222 10.81% 42 159 21
Mark Richardson 914 44.52% 114 698 102
Total Votes Cast 2,053 100.00% 288 1,490 275
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 61 7 34 20
REP Constable Pct 1
Vote For 1
Election
Day
Early Voting
by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting
Kay Langford 605 100.00% 155 389 61
Total Votes Cast 605 100.00% 155 389 61
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 37 4 18 15
REP Constable Pct 2
Vote For 1
Election
Day
Early Voting
by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting
Mitch Baker 1,784 100.00% 457 1,137 190
Total Votes Cast 1,784 100.00% 457 1,137 190
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 111 23 68 20
Report generated with Electionware Copyright © 2007-2018
Election Summary - 03/03/2020 20:25 PM Page 9 of 22
Summary Results Report
2020 Primary Election
March 3, 2020
UNOFFICIAL RESULTS
1st 8 boxes
Henderson
REP Constable Pct 3
Vote For 1
Election
Day
Early Voting
by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting
David Grubbs 1,322 100.00% 154 1,009 159
Total Votes Cast 1,322 100.00% 154 1,009 159
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 72 8 43 21
REP Constable Pct 4
Vote For 1
Election
Day
Early Voting
by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting
John Floyd 1,096 65.79% 108 819 169
Josh Rickman 570 34.21% 89 419 62
Total Votes Cast 1,666 100.00% 197 1,238 231
Overvotes 1 0 0 1
Undervotes 152 21 98 33
REP Constable Pct 5
Vote For 1
Election
Day
Early Voting
by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting
Brad Miers 1,798 100.00% 689 932 177
Total Votes Cast 1,798 100.00% 689 932 177
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 137 37 63 37
REP County Chair
Vote For 1
Election
Day
Early Voting
by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting
Daniel Hunt 7,081 100.00% 1,617 4,656 808
Total Votes Cast 7,081 100.00% 1,617 4,656 808
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 604 128 339 137
Report generated with Electionware Copyright © 2007-2018
Election Summary - 03/03/2020 20:25 PM Page 10 of 22
Summary Results Report
2020 Primary Election
March 3, 2020
UNOFFICIAL RESULTS
1st 8 boxes
Henderson
REP Proposition 1
Vote For 1
Election
Day
Early Voting
by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting
Yes 6,578 86.52% 1,500 4,324 754
No 1,025 13.48% 229 631 165
Total Votes Cast 7,603 100.00% 1,729 4,955 919
Overvotes 5 0 0 5
Undervotes 77 16 40 21
REP Proposition 2
Vote For 1
Election
Day
Early Voting
by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting
Yes 6,458 85.18% 1,453 4,215 790
No 1,124 14.82% 263 728 133
Total Votes Cast 7,582 100.00% 1,716 4,943 923
Overvotes 4 0 0 4
Undervotes 99 29 52 18
REP Proposition 3
Vote For 1
Election
Day
Early Voting
by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting
Yes 7,153 94.67% 1,606 4,648 899
No 403 5.33% 107 269 27
Total Votes Cast 7,556 100.00% 1,713 4,917 926
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 129 32 78 19
Report generated with Electionware Copyright © 2007-2018
Election Summary - 03/03/2020 20:25 PM Page 11 of 22
Summary Results Report
2020 Primary Election
March 3, 2020
UNOFFICIAL RESULTS
1st 8 boxes
Henderson
REP Proposition 4
Vote For 1
Election
Day
Early Voting
by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting
Yes 7,303 96.37% 1,649 4,762 892
No 275 3.63% 67 174 34
Total Votes Cast 7,578 100.00% 1,716 4,936 926
Overvotes 1 0 0 1
Undervotes 106 29 59 18
REP Proposition 5
Vote For 1
Election
Day
Early Voting
by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting
Yes 6,903 91.18% 1,591 4,479 833
No 668 8.82% 131 451 86
Total Votes Cast 7,571 100.00% 1,722 4,930 919
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 114 23 65 26
REP Proposition 6
Vote For 1
Election
Day
Early Voting
by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting
Yes 7,222 95.44% 1,631 4,690 901
No 345 4.56% 88 237 20
Total Votes Cast 7,567 100.00% 1,719 4,927 921
Overvotes 1 0 0 1
Undervotes 117 26 68 23
Report generated with Electionware Copyright © 2007-2018
Election Summary - 03/03/2020 20:25 PM Page 12 of 22
Summary Results Report
2020 Primary Election
March 3, 2020
UNOFFICIAL RESULTS
1st 8 boxes
Henderson
REP Proposition 7
Vote For 1
Election
Day
Early Voting
by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting
Yes 7,516 99.01% 1,704 4,896 916
No 75 0.99% 13 50 12
Total Votes Cast 7,591 100.00% 1,717 4,946 928
Overvotes 1 0 0 1
Undervotes 93 28 49 16
REP Proposition 8
Vote For 1
Election
Day
Early Voting
by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting
Yes 7,530 99.14% 1,706 4,899 925
No 65 0.86% 13 47 5
Total Votes Cast 7,595 100.00% 1,719 4,946 930
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 90 26 49 15
REP Proposition 9
Vote For 1
Election
Day
Early Voting
by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting
Yes 7,268 95.68% 1,633 4,730 905
No 328 4.32% 84 220 24
Total Votes Cast 7,596 100.00% 1,717 4,950 929
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 89 28 45 16
Report generated with Electionware Copyright © 2007-2018
Election Summary - 03/03/2020 20:25 PM Page 13 of 22
Summary Results Report
2020 Primary Election
March 3, 2020
UNOFFICIAL RESULTS
1st 8 boxes
Henderson
REP Proposition 10
Vote For 1
Election
Day
Early Voting
by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting
Yes 7,111 93.96% 1,614 4,614 883
No 457 6.04% 104 313 40
Total Votes Cast 7,568 100.00% 1,718 4,927 923
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 117 27 68 22
DEM President
Vote For 1
Election
Day
Early Voting
by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting
Marianne Williamson 5 0.28% 3 2 0
Michael Bennet 5 0.28% 1 4 0
Deval Patrick 0 0.00% 0 0 0
Julian Castro 1 0.06% 0 0 1
Andrew Yang 1 0.06% 0 1 0
Pete Buttigieg 125 7.00% 2 87 36
Joseph R. Biden 678 37.96% 283 244 151
Robby Wells 1 0.06% 1 0 0
Michael R. Bloomberg 376 21.05% 54 224 98
Cory Booker 2 0.11% 0 2 0
Amy Klobuchar 64 3.58% 2 44 18
Bernie Sanders 343 19.20% 85 219 39
Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente 0 0.00% 0 0 0
Elizabeth Warren 139 7.78% 32 71 36
Tulsi Gabbard 10 0.56% 5 4 1
Tom Steyer 32 1.79% 3 22 7
John K. Delaney 4 0.22% 0 3 1
Total Votes Cast 1,786 100.00% 471 927 388
Overvotes 1 0 0 1
Undervotes 6 1 3 2
Report generated with Electionware Copyright © 2007-2018
Election Summary - 03/03/2020 20:25 PM Page 14 of 22
Summary Results Report
2020 Primary Election
March 3, 2020
UNOFFICIAL RESULTS
1st 8 boxes
Henderson
DEM US Senator
Vote For 1
Election
Day
Early Voting
by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting
Royce West 476 28.33% 125 224 127
Victor Hugo Harris 29 1.73% 8 15 6
Amanda K. Edwards 158 9.40% 42 65 51
Annie "Mama" Garcia 94 5.60% 24 59 11
D. R. Hunter 37 2.20% 12 16 9
Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez 83 4.94% 21 48 14
Mary (MJ) Hegar 473 28.15% 98 287 88
Michael Cooper 65 3.87% 21 33 11
Jack Daniel Foster, Jr. 31 1.85% 17 10 4
Chris Bell 156 9.29% 43 86 27
Sema Hernandez 63 3.75% 21 37 5
Adrian Ocegueda 15 0.89% 6 9 0
Total Votes Cast 1,680 100.00% 438 889 353
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 113 34 41 38
DEM US Representative, Dist 5
Vote For 1
Election
Day
Early Voting
by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting
Carolyn Salter 1,530 100.00% 400 808 322
Total Votes Cast 1,530 100.00% 400 808 322
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 263 72 122 69
Report generated with Electionware Copyright © 2007-2018
Election Summary - 03/03/2020 20:25 PM Page 15 of 22
Summary Results Report
2020 Primary Election
March 3, 2020
UNOFFICIAL RESULTS
1st 8 boxes
Henderson
DEM Railroad Commissioner
Vote For 1
Election
Day
Early Voting
by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting
Kelly Stone 516 31.85% 134 259 123
Mark Watson 400 24.69% 105 216 79
Chrysta Castaneda 397 24.51% 98 215 84
Roberto R. "Beto" Alonzo 307 18.95% 90 159 58
Total Votes Cast 1,620 100.00% 427 849 344
Overvotes 1 0 0 1
Undervotes 172 45 81 46
DEM Chief Justice, Supreme Court
Vote For 1
Election
Day
Early Voting
by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting
Amy Clark Meachum 1,311 81.18% 337 706 268
Jerry Zimmerer 304 18.82% 88 141 75
Total Votes Cast 1,615 100.00% 425 847 343
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 178 47 83 48
DEM Justice, Supreme Court, Pl 6
Vote For 1
Election
Day
Early Voting
by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting
Larry Praeger 581 35.84% 154 294 133
Kathy Cheng 1,040 64.16% 269 562 209
Total Votes Cast 1,621 100.00% 423 856 342
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 172 49 74 49
Report generated with Electionware Copyright © 2007-2018
Election Summary - 03/03/2020 20:25 PM Page 16 of 22
Summary Results Report
2020 Primary Election
March 3, 2020
UNOFFICIAL RESULTS
1st 8 boxes
Henderson
DEM Justice, Supreme Court, Pl 7
Vote For 1
Election
Day
Early Voting
by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting
Brandy Voss 543 33.81% 151 265 127
Staci Williams 1,063 66.19% 268 580 215
Total Votes Cast 1,606 100.00% 419 845 342
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 187 53 85 49
DEM Justice, Supreme Court, Pl 8
Vote For 1
Election
Day
Early Voting
by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting
Gisela D. Triana 961 60.21% 245 536 180
Peter Kelly 635 39.79% 172 307 156
Total Votes Cast 1,596 100.00% 417 843 336
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 197 55 87 55
DEM Judge, Ct of Crim App, Pl 3
Vote For 1
Election
Day
Early Voting
by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting
Dan Wood 500 31.04% 135 244 121
Elizabeth Davis Frizell 1,009 62.63% 256 555 198
William Pieratt Demond 102 6.33% 26 54 22
Total Votes Cast 1,611 100.00% 417 853 341
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 182 55 77 50
Report generated with Electionware Copyright © 2007-2018
Election Summary - 03/03/2020 20:25 PM Page 17 of 22
Summary Results Report
2020 Primary Election
March 3, 2020
UNOFFICIAL RESULTS
1st 8 boxes
Henderson
DEM Judge, Ct of Crim App, Pl 4
Vote For 1
Election
Day
Early Voting
by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting
Tina Clinton 1,262 79.02% 327 674 261
Steven Miears 335 20.98% 90 171 74
Total Votes Cast 1,597 100.00% 417 845 335
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 196 55 85 56
DEM Judge, Ct of Crim App, Pl 9
Vote For 1
Election
Day
Early Voting
by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting
Brandon Birmingham 1,536 100.00% 404 815 317
Total Votes Cast 1,536 100.00% 404 815 317
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 257 68 115 74
DEM Member, State BoE, Dist 9
Vote For 1
Election
Day
Early Voting
by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting
Brenda Davis 1,573 100.00% 410 840 323
Total Votes Cast 1,573 100.00% 410 840 323
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 220 62 90 68
DEM County Chair
Vote For 1
Election
Day
Early Voting
by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting
Kelley C. Townsend 1,568 100.00% 407 836 325
Total Votes Cast 1,568 100.00% 407 836 325
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 225 65 94 66
Report generated with Electionware Copyright © 2007-2018
Election Summary - 03/03/2020 20:25 PM Page 18 of 22
Summary Results Report
2020 Primary Election
March 3, 2020
UNOFFICIAL RESULTS
1st 8 boxes
Henderson
DEM Proposition #1
Vote For 1
Election
Day
Early Voting
by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting
Yes 1,626 92.91% 427 835 364
No 124 7.09% 31 79 14
Total Votes Cast 1,750 100.00% 458 914 378
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 43 14 16 13
DEM Proposition #2
Vote For 1
Election
Day
Early Voting
by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting
Yes 1,628 93.51% 423 839 366
No 113 6.49% 34 66 13
Total Votes Cast 1,741 100.00% 457 905 379
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 52 15 25 12
DEM Proposition #3
Vote For 1
Election
Day
Early Voting
by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting
Yes 1,701 96.76% 440 884 377
No 57 3.24% 23 28 6
Total Votes Cast 1,758 100.00% 463 912 383
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 35 9 18 8
Report generated with Electionware Copyright © 2007-2018
Election Summary - 03/03/2020 20:25 PM Page 19 of 22
Summary Results Report
2020 Primary Election
March 3, 2020
UNOFFICIAL RESULTS
1st 8 boxes
Henderson
DEM Proposition #4
Vote For 1
Election
Day
Early Voting
by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting
Yes 1,636 93.92% 429 852 355
No 106 6.08% 29 58 19
Total Votes Cast 1,742 100.00% 458 910 374
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 51 14 20 17
DEM Proposition #5
Vote For 1
Election
Day
Early Voting
by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting
Yes 1,678 95.61% 432 877 369
No 77 4.39% 28 39 10
Total Votes Cast 1,755 100.00% 460 916 379
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 38 12 14 12
DEM Proposition #6
Vote For 1
Election
Day
Early Voting
by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting
Yes 1,687 96.40% 432 882 373
No 63 3.60% 26 32 5
Total Votes Cast 1,750 100.00% 458 914 378
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 43 14 16 13
Report generated with Electionware Copyright © 2007-2018
Election Summary - 03/03/2020 20:25 PM Page 20 of 22
Summary Results Report
2020 Primary Election
March 3, 2020
UNOFFICIAL RESULTS
1st 8 boxes
Henderson
DEM Proposition #7
Vote For 1
Election
Day
Early Voting
by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting
Yes 1,643 94.21% 421 865 357
No 101 5.79% 35 50 16
Total Votes Cast 1,744 100.00% 456 915 373
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 49 16 15 18
DEM Proposition #8
Vote For 1
Election
Day
Early Voting
by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting
Yes 1,665 94.93% 427 869 369
No 89 5.07% 33 48 8
Total Votes Cast 1,754 100.00% 460 917 377
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 39 12 13 14
DEM Proposition #9
Vote For 1
Election
Day
Early Voting
by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting
Yes 1,673 95.93% 430 880 363
No 71 4.07% 26 34 11
Total Votes Cast 1,744 100.00% 456 914 374
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 49 16 16 17
Report generated with Electionware Copyright © 2007-2018
Election Summary - 03/03/2020 20:25 PM Page 21 of 22
Summary Results Report
2020 Primary Election
March 3, 2020
UNOFFICIAL RESULTS
1st 8 boxes
Henderson
DEM Proposition #10
Vote For 1
Election
Day
Early Voting
by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting
Yes 1,620 92.84% 415 844 361
No 125 7.16% 43 66 16
Total Votes Cast 1,745 100.00% 458 910 377
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 48 14 20 14
DEM Proposition #11
Vote For 1
Election
Day
Early Voting
by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting
Yes 1,543 89.09% 397 808 338
No 189 10.91% 56 100 33
Total Votes Cast 1,732 100.00% 453 908 371
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 61 19 22 20
Report generated with Electionware Copyright © 2007-2018
Election Summary - 03/03/2020 20:25 PM Page 22 of 22
Summary Results Report 2020 Primary Election March 3, 2020 UNOFFICIAL RESULTS 1st 8 boxes Henderson STATISTICS TOTAL Election Day Early VotingEarly Voting by Mail Election Day Precincts Reporting 23 of 27 23 0 0 Precincts Complete 0 of 27 0 0 0 Precincts Partially Reported 23 of 27 23 0 0 Absentee/ Early Precincts Reporting 27 of 27 0 27 27 Registered Voters - Total 0 Registered Voters - Republican Party 0 Registered Voters - Democratic Party 0 Registered Voters - NONPARTISAN 0 Ballots Cast - Total 9,478 2,217 5,925 1,336 Ballots Cast - Republican Party 7,685 1,745 4,995 945 Ballots Cast - Democratic Party 1,793 472 930 391 Ballots Cast - NONPARTISAN 0 0 0 0 Ballots Cast - Blank 0 0 0 0 Voter Turnout - Total 0.00% Voter Turnout - Republican Party 0.00% Voter Turnout - Democratic Party 0.00% Voter Turnout - NONPARTISAN 0.00% Report generated with Electionware Copyright © 2007-2018 Election Summary - 03/03/2020 20:25 PM Page 1 of 22 Summary Results Report 2020 Primary Election March 3, 2020 UNOFFICIAL RESULTS 1st 8 boxes Henderson REP President Vote For 1 Election Day Early Voting by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting Bill Weld 43 0.56% 5 30 8 Roque Rocky DeLa Fuente Guerra 11 0.14% 1 10 0 Zoltan G. Istvan 2 0.03% 0 2 0 Matthew John Matern 3 0.04% 1 1 1 Donald J. Trump 7,341 96.10% 1,666 4,779 896 Joe Walsh 30 0.39% 8 19 3 Bob Ely 16 0.21% 5 10 1 Uncommitted 193 2.53% 50 114 29 Total Votes Cast 7,639 100.00% 1,736 4,965 938 Overvotes 3 0 0 3 Undervotes 43 9 30 4 REP US Senator Vote For 1 Election Day Early Voting by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting John Cornyn 6,192 82.74% 1,337 4,028 827 Mark Yancey 407 5.44% 115 262 30 John Anthony Castro 155 2.07% 56 89 10 Virgil Bierschwale 27 0.36% 7 19 1 Dwayne Stovall 703 9.39% 173 484 46 Total Votes Cast 7,484 100.00% 1,688 4,882 914 Overvotes 0 0 0 0 Undervotes 201 57 113 31 Report generated with Electionware Copyright © 2007-2018 Election Summary - 03/03/2020 20:25 PM Page 2 of 22 Summary Results Report 2020 Primary Election March 3, 2020 UNOFFICIAL RESULTS 1st 8 boxes Henderson REP US Representative, Dist 5 Vote For 1 Election Day Early Voting by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting Lance Gooden 6,627 87.38% 1,450 4,298 879 Don Hill 957 12.62% 276 636 45 Total Votes Cast 7,584 100.00% 1,726 4,934 924 Overvotes 0 0 0 0 Undervotes 101 19 61 21 REP Railroad Commissioner Vote For 1 Election Day Early Voting by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting James "Jim" Wright 5,343 73.86% 1,258 3,463 622 Ryan Sitton 1,891 26.14% 389 1,273 229 Total Votes Cast 7,234 100.00% 1,647 4,736 851 Overvotes 1 0 0 1 Undervotes 450 98 259 93 REP Chief Justice, Supreme Court Vote For 1 Election Day Early Voting by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting Nathan Hecht 7,092 100.00% 1,633 4,664 795 Total Votes Cast 7,092 100.00% 1,633 4,664 795 Overvotes 0 0 0 0 Undervotes 593 112 331 150 Report generated with Electionware Copyright © 2007-2018 Election Summary - 03/03/2020 20:25 PM Page 3 of 22 Summary Results Report 2020 Primary Election March 3, 2020 UNOFFICIAL RESULTS 1st 8 boxes Henderson REP Justice, Supreme Court, Pl 6 Vote For 1 Election Day Early Voting by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting Jane Bland 7,066 100.00% 1,619 4,642 805 Total Votes Cast 7,066 100.00% 1,619 4,642 805 Overvotes 0 0 0 0 Undervotes 619 126 353 140 REP Justice, Supreme Court, Pl 7 Vote For 1 Election Day Early Voting by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting Jeff Boyd 7,085 100.00% 1,623 4,652 810 Total Votes Cast 7,085 100.00% 1,623 4,652 810 Overvotes 0 0 0 0 Undervotes 600 122 343 135 REP Justice, Supreme Court, Pl 8 Vote For 1 Election Day Early Voting by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting Brett Busby 7,062 100.00% 1,618 4,647 797 Total Votes Cast 7,062 100.00% 1,618 4,647 797 Overvotes 0 0 0 0 Undervotes 623 127 348 148 REP Judge, Ct of Crim App, Pl 3 Vote For 1 Election Day Early Voting by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting Gina Parker 3,720 52.94% 869 2,470 381 Bert Richardson 3,307 47.06% 729 2,152 426 Total Votes Cast 7,027 100.00% 1,598 4,622 807 Overvotes 3 0 0 3 Undervotes 655 147 373 135 Report generated with Electionware Copyright © 2007-2018 Election Summary - 03/03/2020 20:25 PM Page 4 of 22 Summary Results Report 2020 Primary Election March 3, 2020 UNOFFICIAL RESULTS 1st 8 boxes Henderson REP Judge, Ct of Crim App, Pl 4 Vote For 1 Election Day Early Voting by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting Kevin Patrick Yeary 7,036 100.00% 1,612 4,633 791 Total Votes Cast 7,036 100.00% 1,612 4,633 791 Overvotes 0 0 0 0 Undervotes 649 133 362 154 REP Judge, Ct of Crim App, Pl 9 Vote For 1 Election Day Early Voting by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting David Newell 7,042 100.00% 1,609 4,643 790 Total Votes Cast 7,042 100.00% 1,609 4,643 790 Overvotes 0 0 0 0 Undervotes 643 136 352 155 REP Member, State BoE, Dist 9 Vote For 1 Election Day Early Voting by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting Keven M. Ellis 7,040 100.00% 1,610 4,633 797 Total Votes Cast 7,040 100.00% 1,610 4,633 797 Overvotes 0 0 0 0 Undervotes 645 135 362 148 REP State Representative, Dist 4 Vote For 1 Election Day Early Voting by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting Keith Bell 6,013 100.00% 1,425 3,919 669 Total Votes Cast 6,013 100.00% 1,425 3,919 669 Overvotes 0 0 0 0 Undervotes 379 64 200 115 Report generated with Electionware Copyright © 2007-2018 Election Summary - 03/03/2020 20:25 PM Page 5 of 22 Summary Results Report 2020 Primary Election March 3, 2020 UNOFFICIAL RESULTS 1st 8 boxes Henderson REP State Representative, Dist 10 Vote For 1 Election Day Early Voting by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting Ryan Pitts 411 33.17% 104 255 52 Robert "Zack" Rader 123 9.93% 21 92 10 Jake Ellzey 705 56.90% 126 496 83 Total Votes Cast 1,239 100.00% 251 843 145 Overvotes 0 0 0 0 Undervotes 54 5 33 16 REP Chief Justice, 12th Ct of App Dist Vote For 1 Election Day Early Voting by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting Jim Worthen 7,038 100.00% 1,609 4,630 799 Total Votes Cast 7,038 100.00% 1,609 4,630 799 Overvotes 0 0 0 0 Undervotes 647 136 365 146 REP District Judge, 3rd Judicial Dist Vote For 1 Election Day Early Voting by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting Mark A. Calhoon 7,087 100.00% 1,622 4,667 798 Total Votes Cast 7,087 100.00% 1,622 4,667 798 Overvotes 0 0 0 0 Undervotes 598 123 328 147 Report generated with Electionware Copyright © 2007-2018 Election Summary - 03/03/2020 20:25 PM Page 6 of 22 Summary Results Report 2020 Primary Election March 3, 2020 UNOFFICIAL RESULTS 1st 8 boxes Henderson REP Dist Judge, 392nd Judicial Dist Vote For 1 Election Day Early Voting by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting R. Scott McKee 7,199 100.00% 1,658 4,716 825 Total Votes Cast 7,199 100.00% 1,658 4,716 825 Overvotes 0 0 0 0 Undervotes 486 87 279 120 REP Dist Attorney, 173rd Judicial Dist Vote For 1 Election Day Early Voting by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting Jenny Palmer 7,065 100.00% 1,614 4,652 799 Total Votes Cast 7,065 100.00% 1,614 4,652 799 Overvotes 0 0 0 0 Undervotes 620 131 343 146 REP County Attorney Vote For 1 Election Day Early Voting by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting Clint Davis 7,217 100.00% 1,658 4,735 824 Total Votes Cast 7,217 100.00% 1,658 4,735 824 Overvotes 0 0 0 0 Undervotes 468 87 260 121 REP Sheriff Vote For 1 Election Day Early Voting by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting Botie Hillhouse 7,290 100.00% 1,669 4,783 838 Total Votes Cast 7,290 100.00% 1,669 4,783 838 Overvotes 0 0 0 0 Undervotes 395 76 212 107 Report generated with Electionware Copyright © 2007-2018 Election Summary - 03/03/2020 20:25 PM Page 7 of 22 Summary Results Report 2020 Primary Election March 3, 2020 UNOFFICIAL RESULTS 1st 8 boxes Henderson REP County Tax Assessor-Collector Vote For 1 Election Day Early Voting by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting Peggy Goodall 7,324 100.00% 1,681 4,804 839 Total Votes Cast 7,324 100.00% 1,681 4,804 839 Overvotes 0 0 0 0 Undervotes 361 64 191 106 REP Co Commissioner Pct 1 Vote For 1 Election Day Early Voting by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting Wendy Kinabrew Spivey 898 44.94% 286 525 87 Keith Pryor 630 31.53% 126 430 74 Brad Skiles 470 23.52% 120 294 56 Total Votes Cast 1,998 100.00% 532 1,249 217 Overvotes 0 0 0 0 Undervotes 51 7 28 16 REP Co Commissioner Pct 3 Vote For 1 Election Day Early Voting by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting Charles "Chuck" McHam 1,788 100.00% 289 1,287 212 Total Votes Cast 1,788 100.00% 289 1,287 212 Overvotes 0 0 0 0 Undervotes 85 12 45 28 Report generated with Electionware Copyright © 2007-2018 Election Summary - 03/03/2020 20:25 PM Page 8 of 22 Summary Results Report 2020 Primary Election March 3, 2020 UNOFFICIAL RESULTS 1st 8 boxes Henderson REP Co Commissioner Pct 4 Vote For 1 Election Day Early Voting by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting Mark Wade 278 13.54% 24 199 55 Jeff Cade 239 11.64% 30 194 15 Kelly Harris 400 19.48% 78 240 82 Jim Bob Warren III 222 10.81% 42 159 21 Mark Richardson 914 44.52% 114 698 102 Total Votes Cast 2,053 100.00% 288 1,490 275 Overvotes 0 0 0 0 Undervotes 61 7 34 20 REP Constable Pct 1 Vote For 1 Election Day Early Voting by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting Kay Langford 605 100.00% 155 389 61 Total Votes Cast 605 100.00% 155 389 61 Overvotes 0 0 0 0 Undervotes 37 4 18 15 REP Constable Pct 2 Vote For 1 Election Day Early Voting by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting Mitch Baker 1,784 100.00% 457 1,137 190 Total Votes Cast 1,784 100.00% 457 1,137 190 Overvotes 0 0 0 0 Undervotes 111 23 68 20 Report generated with Electionware Copyright © 2007-2018 Election Summary - 03/03/2020 20:25 PM Page 9 of 22 Summary Results Report 2020 Primary Election March 3, 2020 UNOFFICIAL RESULTS 1st 8 boxes Henderson REP Constable Pct 3 Vote For 1 Election Day Early Voting by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting David Grubbs 1,322 100.00% 154 1,009 159 Total Votes Cast 1,322 100.00% 154 1,009 159 Overvotes 0 0 0 0 Undervotes 72 8 43 21 REP Constable Pct 4 Vote For 1 Election Day Early Voting by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting John Floyd 1,096 65.79% 108 819 169 Josh Rickman 570 34.21% 89 419 62 Total Votes Cast 1,666 100.00% 197 1,238 231 Overvotes 1 0 0 1 Undervotes 152 21 98 33 REP Constable Pct 5 Vote For 1 Election Day Early Voting by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting Brad Miers 1,798 100.00% 689 932 177 Total Votes Cast 1,798 100.00% 689 932 177 Overvotes 0 0 0 0 Undervotes 137 37 63 37 REP County Chair Vote For 1 Election Day Early Voting by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting Daniel Hunt 7,081 100.00% 1,617 4,656 808 Total Votes Cast 7,081 100.00% 1,617 4,656 808 Overvotes 0 0 0 0 Undervotes 604 128 339 137 Report generated with Electionware Copyright © 2007-2018 Election Summary - 03/03/2020 20:25 PM Page 10 of 22 Summary Results Report 2020 Primary Election March 3, 2020 UNOFFICIAL RESULTS 1st 8 boxes Henderson REP Proposition 1 Vote For 1 Election Day Early Voting by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting Yes 6,578 86.52% 1,500 4,324 754 No 1,025 13.48% 229 631 165 Total Votes Cast 7,603 100.00% 1,729 4,955 919 Overvotes 5 0 0 5 Undervotes 77 16 40 21 REP Proposition 2 Vote For 1 Election Day Early Voting by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting Yes 6,458 85.18% 1,453 4,215 790 No 1,124 14.82% 263 728 133 Total Votes Cast 7,582 100.00% 1,716 4,943 923 Overvotes 4 0 0 4 Undervotes 99 29 52 18 REP Proposition 3 Vote For 1 Election Day Early Voting by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting Yes 7,153 94.67% 1,606 4,648 899 No 403 5.33% 107 269 27 Total Votes Cast 7,556 100.00% 1,713 4,917 926 Overvotes 0 0 0 0 Undervotes 129 32 78 19 Report generated with Electionware Copyright © 2007-2018 Election Summary - 03/03/2020 20:25 PM Page 11 of 22 Summary Results Report 2020 Primary Election March 3, 2020 UNOFFICIAL RESULTS 1st 8 boxes Henderson REP Proposition 4 Vote For 1 Election Day Early Voting by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting Yes 7,303 96.37% 1,649 4,762 892 No 275 3.63% 67 174 34 Total Votes Cast 7,578 100.00% 1,716 4,936 926 Overvotes 1 0 0 1 Undervotes 106 29 59 18 REP Proposition 5 Vote For 1 Election Day Early Voting by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting Yes 6,903 91.18% 1,591 4,479 833 No 668 8.82% 131 451 86 Total Votes Cast 7,571 100.00% 1,722 4,930 919 Overvotes 0 0 0 0 Undervotes 114 23 65 26 REP Proposition 6 Vote For 1 Election Day Early Voting by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting Yes 7,222 95.44% 1,631 4,690 901 No 345 4.56% 88 237 20 Total Votes Cast 7,567 100.00% 1,719 4,927 921 Overvotes 1 0 0 1 Undervotes 117 26 68 23 Report generated with Electionware Copyright © 2007-2018 Election Summary - 03/03/2020 20:25 PM Page 12 of 22 Summary Results Report 2020 Primary Election March 3, 2020 UNOFFICIAL RESULTS 1st 8 boxes Henderson REP Proposition 7 Vote For 1 Election Day Early Voting by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting Yes 7,516 99.01% 1,704 4,896 916 No 75 0.99% 13 50 12 Total Votes Cast 7,591 100.00% 1,717 4,946 928 Overvotes 1 0 0 1 Undervotes 93 28 49 16 REP Proposition 8 Vote For 1 Election Day Early Voting by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting Yes 7,530 99.14% 1,706 4,899 925 No 65 0.86% 13 47 5 Total Votes Cast 7,595 100.00% 1,719 4,946 930 Overvotes 0 0 0 0 Undervotes 90 26 49 15 REP Proposition 9 Vote For 1 Election Day Early Voting by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting Yes 7,268 95.68% 1,633 4,730 905 No 328 4.32% 84 220 24 Total Votes Cast 7,596 100.00% 1,717 4,950 929 Overvotes 0 0 0 0 Undervotes 89 28 45 16 Report generated with Electionware Copyright © 2007-2018 Election Summary - 03/03/2020 20:25 PM Page 13 of 22 Summary Results Report 2020 Primary Election March 3, 2020 UNOFFICIAL RESULTS 1st 8 boxes Henderson REP Proposition 10 Vote For 1 Election Day Early Voting by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting Yes 7,111 93.96% 1,614 4,614 883 No 457 6.04% 104 313 40 Total Votes Cast 7,568 100.00% 1,718 4,927 923 Overvotes 0 0 0 0 Undervotes 117 27 68 22 DEM President Vote For 1 Election Day Early Voting by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting Marianne Williamson 5 0.28% 3 2 0 Michael Bennet 5 0.28% 1 4 0 Deval Patrick 0 0.00% 0 0 0 Julian Castro 1 0.06% 0 0 1 Andrew Yang 1 0.06% 0 1 0 Pete Buttigieg 125 7.00% 2 87 36 Joseph R. Biden 678 37.96% 283 244 151 Robby Wells 1 0.06% 1 0 0 Michael R. Bloomberg 376 21.05% 54 224 98 Cory Booker 2 0.11% 0 2 0 Amy Klobuchar 64 3.58% 2 44 18 Bernie Sanders 343 19.20% 85 219 39 Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente 0 0.00% 0 0 0 Elizabeth Warren 139 7.78% 32 71 36 Tulsi Gabbard 10 0.56% 5 4 1 Tom Steyer 32 1.79% 3 22 7 John K. Delaney 4 0.22% 0 3 1 Total Votes Cast 1,786 100.00% 471 927 388 Overvotes 1 0 0 1 Undervotes 6 1 3 2 Report generated with Electionware Copyright © 2007-2018 Election Summary - 03/03/2020 20:25 PM Page 14 of 22 Summary Results Report 2020 Primary Election March 3, 2020 UNOFFICIAL RESULTS 1st 8 boxes Henderson DEM US Senator Vote For 1 Election Day Early Voting by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting Royce West 476 28.33% 125 224 127 Victor Hugo Harris 29 1.73% 8 15 6 Amanda K. Edwards 158 9.40% 42 65 51 Annie "Mama" Garcia 94 5.60% 24 59 11 D. R. Hunter 37 2.20% 12 16 9 Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez 83 4.94% 21 48 14 Mary (MJ) Hegar 473 28.15% 98 287 88 Michael Cooper 65 3.87% 21 33 11 Jack Daniel Foster, Jr. 31 1.85% 17 10 4 Chris Bell 156 9.29% 43 86 27 Sema Hernandez 63 3.75% 21 37 5 Adrian Ocegueda 15 0.89% 6 9 0 Total Votes Cast 1,680 100.00% 438 889 353 Overvotes 0 0 0 0 Undervotes 113 34 41 38 DEM US Representative, Dist 5 Vote For 1 Election Day Early Voting by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting Carolyn Salter 1,530 100.00% 400 808 322 Total Votes Cast 1,530 100.00% 400 808 322 Overvotes 0 0 0 0 Undervotes 263 72 122 69 Report generated with Electionware Copyright © 2007-2018 Election Summary - 03/03/2020 20:25 PM Page 15 of 22 Summary Results Report 2020 Primary Election March 3, 2020 UNOFFICIAL RESULTS 1st 8 boxes Henderson DEM Railroad Commissioner Vote For 1 Election Day Early Voting by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting Kelly Stone 516 31.85% 134 259 123 Mark Watson 400 24.69% 105 216 79 Chrysta Castaneda 397 24.51% 98 215 84 Roberto R. "Beto" Alonzo 307 18.95% 90 159 58 Total Votes Cast 1,620 100.00% 427 849 344 Overvotes 1 0 0 1 Undervotes 172 45 81 46 DEM Chief Justice, Supreme Court Vote For 1 Election Day Early Voting by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting Amy Clark Meachum 1,311 81.18% 337 706 268 Jerry Zimmerer 304 18.82% 88 141 75 Total Votes Cast 1,615 100.00% 425 847 343 Overvotes 0 0 0 0 Undervotes 178 47 83 48 DEM Justice, Supreme Court, Pl 6 Vote For 1 Election Day Early Voting by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting Larry Praeger 581 35.84% 154 294 133 Kathy Cheng 1,040 64.16% 269 562 209 Total Votes Cast 1,621 100.00% 423 856 342 Overvotes 0 0 0 0 Undervotes 172 49 74 49 Report generated with Electionware Copyright © 2007-2018 Election Summary - 03/03/2020 20:25 PM Page 16 of 22 Summary Results Report 2020 Primary Election March 3, 2020 UNOFFICIAL RESULTS 1st 8 boxes Henderson DEM Justice, Supreme Court, Pl 7 Vote For 1 Election Day Early Voting by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting Brandy Voss 543 33.81% 151 265 127 Staci Williams 1,063 66.19% 268 580 215 Total Votes Cast 1,606 100.00% 419 845 342 Overvotes 0 0 0 0 Undervotes 187 53 85 49 DEM Justice, Supreme Court, Pl 8 Vote For 1 Election Day Early Voting by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting Gisela D. Triana 961 60.21% 245 536 180 Peter Kelly 635 39.79% 172 307 156 Total Votes Cast 1,596 100.00% 417 843 336 Overvotes 0 0 0 0 Undervotes 197 55 87 55 DEM Judge, Ct of Crim App, Pl 3 Vote For 1 Election Day Early Voting by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting Dan Wood 500 31.04% 135 244 121 Elizabeth Davis Frizell 1,009 62.63% 256 555 198 William Pieratt Demond 102 6.33% 26 54 22 Total Votes Cast 1,611 100.00% 417 853 341 Overvotes 0 0 0 0 Undervotes 182 55 77 50 Report generated with Electionware Copyright © 2007-2018 Election Summary - 03/03/2020 20:25 PM Page 17 of 22 Summary Results Report 2020 Primary Election March 3, 2020 UNOFFICIAL RESULTS 1st 8 boxes Henderson DEM Judge, Ct of Crim App, Pl 4 Vote For 1 Election Day Early Voting by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting Tina Clinton 1,262 79.02% 327 674 261 Steven Miears 335 20.98% 90 171 74 Total Votes Cast 1,597 100.00% 417 845 335 Overvotes 0 0 0 0 Undervotes 196 55 85 56 DEM Judge, Ct of Crim App, Pl 9 Vote For 1 Election Day Early Voting by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting Brandon Birmingham 1,536 100.00% 404 815 317 Total Votes Cast 1,536 100.00% 404 815 317 Overvotes 0 0 0 0 Undervotes 257 68 115 74 DEM Member, State BoE, Dist 9 Vote For 1 Election Day Early Voting by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting Brenda Davis 1,573 100.00% 410 840 323 Total Votes Cast 1,573 100.00% 410 840 323 Overvotes 0 0 0 0 Undervotes 220 62 90 68 DEM County Chair Vote For 1 Election Day Early Voting by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting Kelley C. Townsend 1,568 100.00% 407 836 325 Total Votes Cast 1,568 100.00% 407 836 325 Overvotes 0 0 0 0 Undervotes 225 65 94 66 Report generated with Electionware Copyright © 2007-2018 Election Summary - 03/03/2020 20:25 PM Page 18 of 22 Summary Results Report 2020 Primary Election March 3, 2020 UNOFFICIAL RESULTS 1st 8 boxes Henderson DEM Proposition #1 Vote For 1 Election Day Early Voting by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting Yes 1,626 92.91% 427 835 364 No 124 7.09% 31 79 14 Total Votes Cast 1,750 100.00% 458 914 378 Overvotes 0 0 0 0 Undervotes 43 14 16 13 DEM Proposition #2 Vote For 1 Election Day Early Voting by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting Yes 1,628 93.51% 423 839 366 No 113 6.49% 34 66 13 Total Votes Cast 1,741 100.00% 457 905 379 Overvotes 0 0 0 0 Undervotes 52 15 25 12 DEM Proposition #3 Vote For 1 Election Day Early Voting by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting Yes 1,701 96.76% 440 884 377 No 57 3.24% 23 28 6 Total Votes Cast 1,758 100.00% 463 912 383 Overvotes 0 0 0 0 Undervotes 35 9 18 8 Report generated with Electionware Copyright © 2007-2018 Election Summary - 03/03/2020 20:25 PM Page 19 of 22 Summary Results Report 2020 Primary Election March 3, 2020 UNOFFICIAL RESULTS 1st 8 boxes Henderson DEM Proposition #4 Vote For 1 Election Day Early Voting by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting Yes 1,636 93.92% 429 852 355 No 106 6.08% 29 58 19 Total Votes Cast 1,742 100.00% 458 910 374 Overvotes 0 0 0 0 Undervotes 51 14 20 17 DEM Proposition #5 Vote For 1 Election Day Early Voting by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting Yes 1,678 95.61% 432 877 369 No 77 4.39% 28 39 10 Total Votes Cast 1,755 100.00% 460 916 379 Overvotes 0 0 0 0 Undervotes 38 12 14 12 DEM Proposition #6 Vote For 1 Election Day Early Voting by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting Yes 1,687 96.40% 432 882 373 No 63 3.60% 26 32 5 Total Votes Cast 1,750 100.00% 458 914 378 Overvotes 0 0 0 0 Undervotes 43 14 16 13 Report generated with Electionware Copyright © 2007-2018 Election Summary - 03/03/2020 20:25 PM Page 20 of 22 Summary Results Report 2020 Primary Election March 3, 2020 UNOFFICIAL RESULTS 1st 8 boxes Henderson DEM Proposition #7 Vote For 1 Election Day Early Voting by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting Yes 1,643 94.21% 421 865 357 No 101 5.79% 35 50 16 Total Votes Cast 1,744 100.00% 456 915 373 Overvotes 0 0 0 0 Undervotes 49 16 15 18 DEM Proposition #8 Vote For 1 Election Day Early Voting by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting Yes 1,665 94.93% 427 869 369 No 89 5.07% 33 48 8 Total Votes Cast 1,754 100.00% 460 917 377 Overvotes 0 0 0 0 Undervotes 39 12 13 14 DEM Proposition #9 Vote For 1 Election Day Early Voting by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting Yes 1,673 95.93% 430 880 363 No 71 4.07% 26 34 11 Total Votes Cast 1,744 100.00% 456 914 374 Overvotes 0 0 0 0 Undervotes 49 16 16 17 Report generated with Electionware Copyright © 2007-2018 Election Summary - 03/03/2020 20:25 PM Page 21 of 22 Summary Results Report 2020 Primary Election March 3, 2020 UNOFFICIAL RESULTS 1st 8 boxes Henderson DEM Proposition #10 Vote For 1 Election Day Early Voting by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting Yes 1,620 92.84% 415 844 361 No 125 7.16% 43 66 16 Total Votes Cast 1,745 100.00% 458 910 377 Overvotes 0 0 0 0 Undervotes 48 14 20 14 DEM Proposition #11 Vote For 1 Election Day Early Voting by Mail TOTAL VOTE % Early Voting Yes 1,543 89.09% 397 808 338 No 189 10.91% 56 100 33 Total Votes Cast 1,732 100.00% 453 908 371 Overvotes 0 0 0 0 Undervotes 61 19 22 20 Report generated with Electionware Copyright © 2007-2018 Election Summary - 03/03/2020 20:25 PM Page 22 of 22
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.