UNOFFICIAL Summary Results Report

RESULTS 2020 Primary Election March 3, 2020

Henderson

STATISTICS

TOTAL Election

Day Early Voting

Early by Mail

Voting

Election Day Precincts Reporting 0 of 27 0 0 0

Precincts Complete 0 of 27 0 0 0

Precincts Partially Reported 0 of 27 0 0 0

Absentee/ Early Precincts Reporting 27 of 27 0 27 27

Registered Voters - Total 0

Registered Voters - Republican Party 0

Registered Voters - Democratic Party 0

Registered Voters - NONPARTISAN 0

Ballots Cast - Total 7,261 0 5,925 1,336

Ballots Cast - Republican Party 5,940 0 4,995 945

Ballots Cast - Democratic Party 1,321 0 930 391

Ballots Cast - NONPARTISAN 0 0 0 0

Ballots Cast - Blank 0 0 0 0

Voter Turnout - Total 0.00%

Voter Turnout - Republican Party 0.00%

Voter Turnout - Democratic Party 0.00%

Voter Turnout - NONPARTISAN 0.00%

REP President Vote For 1

Election Day TOTAL VOTE %

Early Voting Early by Mail Voting

Bill Weld 38 0.64%

0 30 8

Roque Rocky DeLa Fuente Guerra 10 0.17%

0 10 0

Zoltan G. Istvan 2 0.03%

0 2 0

Matthew John Matern 2 0.03%

0 1 1

Donald J. Trump 5,675 96.14%

0 4,779 896

Joe Walsh 22 0.37%

0 19 3

Bob Ely 11 0.19%

0 10 1

Uncommitted 143 0 114 29

100.00% Total Votes Cast 5,903 0 4,965 938

Overvotes 3 0 0 3

Undervotes 34 0 30 4

REP US Senator Vote For 1

Election Day TOTAL VOTE %

Early Voting Early by Mail Voting

John Cornyn 4,855 83.76%

0 4,028 827

Mark Yancey 292 5.04%

0 262 30

John Anthony Castro 99 1.71%

0 89 10

Virgil Bierschwale 20 0.35%

0 19 1

Dwayne Stovall 530 0 484 46

100.00% Total Votes Cast 5,796 0 4,882 914

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 144 0 113 31

2.42%

9.14%

UNOFFICIAL Summary Results Report

RESULTS 2020 Primary Election March 3, 2020

Henderson

REP US Representative, Dist 5 Vote For 1

Election Day TOTAL VOTE %

Early Voting Early by Mail Voting

Lance Gooden 5,177 88.37%

0 4,298 879

Don Hill 681 0 636 45

100.00% Total Votes Cast 5,858 0 4,934 924

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 82 0 61 21

REP Railroad Commissioner Vote For 1

Election Day TOTAL VOTE %

Early Voting Early by Mail Voting

James "Jim" Wright 4,085 73.12%

0 3,463 622

Ryan Sitton 1,502 0 1,273 229

100.00% Total Votes Cast 5,587 0 4,736 851

Overvotes 1 0 0 1

Undervotes 352 0 259 93

REP Chief Justice, Supreme Court Vote For 1

Election Day TOTAL VOTE %

Early Voting Early by Mail Voting

Nathan Hecht 5,459 0 4,664 795

100.00% Total Votes Cast 5,459 0 4,664 795

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 481 0 331 150

100.00%

11.63%

26.88%

UNOFFICIAL Summary Results Report

RESULTS 2020 Primary Election March 3, 2020

Henderson

REP Justice, Supreme Court, Pl 6 Vote For 1

Election Day TOTAL VOTE %

Early Voting Early by Mail Voting

Jane Bland 5,447 0 4,642 805

100.00% Total Votes Cast 5,447 0 4,642 805

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 493 0 353 140

REP Justice, Supreme Court, Pl 7 Vote For 1

Election Day TOTAL VOTE %

Early Voting Early by Mail Voting

Jeff Boyd 5,462 0 4,652 810

100.00% Total Votes Cast 5,462 0 4,652 810

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 478 0 343 135

REP Justice, Supreme Court, Pl 8 Vote For 1

Election Day TOTAL VOTE %

Early Voting Early by Mail Voting

Brett Busby 5,444 0 4,647 797

100.00% Total Votes Cast 5,444 0 4,647 797

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 496 0 348 148

REP Judge, Ct of Crim App, Pl 3 Vote For 1

Election Day TOTAL VOTE %

Early Voting Early by Mail Voting

Gina Parker 2,851 52.51%

0 2,470 381

Bert Richardson 2,578 0 2,152 426

100.00% Total Votes Cast 5,429 0 4,622 807

Overvotes 3 0 0 3

Undervotes 508 0 373 135

100.00%

100.00%

100.00%

47.49%

UNOFFICIAL Summary Results Report

RESULTS 2020 Primary Election March 3, 2020

Henderson

REP Judge, Ct of Crim App, Pl 4 Vote For 1

Election Day TOTAL VOTE %

Early Voting Early by Mail Voting

Kevin Patrick Yeary 5,424 0 4,633 791

100.00% Total Votes Cast 5,424 0 4,633 791

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 516 0 362 154

REP Judge, Ct of Crim App, Pl 9 Vote For 1

Election Day TOTAL VOTE %

Early Voting Early by Mail Voting

David Newell 5,433 0 4,643 790

100.00% Total Votes Cast 5,433 0 4,643 790

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 507 0 352 155

REP Member, State BoE, Dist 9 Vote For 1

Election Day TOTAL VOTE %

Early Voting Early by Mail Voting

Keven M. Ellis 5,430 0 4,633 797

100.00% Total Votes Cast 5,430 0 4,633 797

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 510 0 362 148

REP State Representative, Dist 4 Vote For 1

Election Day TOTAL VOTE %

Early Voting Early by Mail Voting

Keith Bell 4,588 0 3,919 669

100.00% Total Votes Cast 4,588 0 3,919 669

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 315 0 200 115

100.00%

100.00%

100.00%

100.00%

UNOFFICIAL Summary Results Report

RESULTS 2020 Primary Election March 3, 2020

Henderson

REP State Representative, Dist 10 Vote For 1

Election Day TOTAL VOTE %

Early Voting Early by Mail Voting

Ryan Pitts 307 31.07%

0 255 52

Robert "Zack" Rader 102 10.32%

0 92 10

Jake Ellzey 579 0 496 83

100.00% Total Votes Cast 988 0 843 145

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 49 0 33 16

REP Chief Justice, 12th Ct of App Dist Vote For 1

Election Day TOTAL VOTE %

Early Voting Early by Mail Voting

Jim Worthen 5,429 0 4,630 799

100.00% Total Votes Cast 5,429 0 4,630 799

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 511 0 365 146

REP District Judge, 3rd Judicial Dist Vote For 1

Election Day TOTAL VOTE %

Early Voting Early by Mail Voting

Mark A. Calhoon 5,465 0 4,667 798

100.00% Total Votes Cast 5,465 0 4,667 798

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 475 0 328 147

100.00%

100.00%

58.60%

UNOFFICIAL Summary Results Report

RESULTS 2020 Primary Election March 3, 2020

Henderson

REP Dist Judge, 392nd Judicial Dist Vote For 1

Election Day TOTAL VOTE %

Early Voting Early by Mail Voting

R. Scott McKee 5,541 0 4,716 825

100.00% Total Votes Cast 5,541 0 4,716 825

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 399 0 279 120

REP Dist Attorney, 173rd Judicial Dist Vote For 1

Election Day TOTAL VOTE %

Early Voting Early by Mail Voting

Jenny Palmer 5,451 0 4,652 799

100.00% Total Votes Cast 5,451 0 4,652 799

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 489 0 343 146

REP County Attorney Vote For 1

Election Day TOTAL VOTE %

Early Voting Early by Mail Voting

Clint Davis 5,559 0 4,735 824

100.00% Total Votes Cast 5,559 0 4,735 824

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 381 0 260 121

REP Sheriff Vote For 1

Election Day TOTAL VOTE %

Early Voting Early by Mail Voting

Botie Hillhouse 5,621 0 4,783 838

100.00% Total Votes Cast 5,621 0 4,783 838

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 319 0 212 107

100.00%

100.00%

100.00%

100.00%

UNOFFICIAL Summary Results Report

RESULTS 2020 Primary Election March 3, 2020

Henderson

REP County Tax Assessor-Collector Vote For 1

Election Day TOTAL VOTE %

Early Voting Early by Mail Voting

Peggy Goodall 5,643 0 4,804 839

100.00% Total Votes Cast 5,643 0 4,804 839

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 297 0 191 106

REP Co Commissioner Pct 1 Vote For 1

Election Day TOTAL VOTE %

Early Voting Early by Mail Voting

Wendy Kinabrew Spivey 612 41.75%

0 525 87

Keith Pryor 504 34.38%

0 430 74

Brad Skiles 350 0 294 56

100.00% Total Votes Cast 1,466 0 1,249 217

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 44 0 28 16

REP Co Commissioner Pct 3 Vote For 1

Election Day TOTAL VOTE %

Early Voting Early by Mail Voting

Charles "Chuck" McHam 1,499 0 1,287 212

100.00% Total Votes Cast 1,499 0 1,287 212

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 73 0 45 28

100.00%

100.00%

23.87%

UNOFFICIAL Summary Results Report

RESULTS 2020 Primary Election March 3, 2020

Henderson

REP Co Commissioner Pct 4 Vote For 1

Election Day TOTAL VOTE %

Early Voting Early by Mail Voting

Mark Wade 254 14.39%

0 199 55

Jeff Cade 209 11.84%

0 194 15

Kelly Harris 322 18.24%

0 240 82

Jim Bob Warren III 180 10.20%

0 159 21

Mark Richardson 800 0 698 102

100.00% Total Votes Cast 1,765 0 1,490 275

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 54 0 34 20

REP Constable Pct 1 Vote For 1

Election Day TOTAL VOTE %

Early Voting Early by Mail Voting

Kay Langford 450 0 389 61

100.00% Total Votes Cast 450 0 389 61

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 33 0 18 15

REP Constable Pct 2 Vote For 1

Election Day TOTAL VOTE %

Early Voting Early by Mail Voting

Mitch Baker 1,327 0 1,137 190

100.00% Total Votes Cast 1,327 0 1,137 190

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 88 0 68 20

100.00%

100.00%

45.33%

UNOFFICIAL Summary Results Report

RESULTS 2020 Primary Election March 3, 2020

Henderson

REP Constable Pct 3 Vote For 1

Election Day TOTAL VOTE %

Early Voting Early by Mail Voting

David Grubbs 1,168 0 1,009 159

100.00% Total Votes Cast 1,168 0 1,009 159

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 64 0 43 21

REP Constable Pct 4 Vote For 1

Election Day TOTAL VOTE %

Early Voting Early by Mail Voting

John Floyd 988 67.26%

0 819 169

Josh Rickman 481 0 419 62

100.00% Total Votes Cast 1,469 0 1,238 231

Overvotes 1 0 0 1

Undervotes 131 0 98 33

REP Constable Pct 5 Vote For 1

Election Day TOTAL VOTE %

Early Voting Early by Mail Voting

Brad Miers 1,109 0 932 177

100.00% Total Votes Cast 1,109 0 932 177

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 100 0 63 37

REP County Chair Vote For 1

Election Day TOTAL VOTE %

Early Voting Early by Mail Voting

Daniel Hunt 5,464 0 4,656 808

100.00% Total Votes Cast 5,464 0 4,656 808

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 476 0 339 137

100.00%

100.00%

100.00%

32.74%

UNOFFICIAL Summary Results Report

RESULTS 2020 Primary Election March 3, 2020

Henderson

REP Proposition 1 Vote For 1

Election Day TOTAL VOTE %

Early Voting Early by Mail Voting

Yes 5,078 86.45%

0 4,324 754

No 796 0 631 165

100.00% Total Votes Cast 5,874 0 4,955 919

Overvotes 5 0 0 5

Undervotes 61 0 40 21

REP Proposition 2 Vote For 1

Election Day TOTAL VOTE %

Early Voting Early by Mail Voting

Yes 5,005 85.32%

0 4,215 790

No 861 0 728 133

100.00% Total Votes Cast 5,866 0 4,943 923

Overvotes 4 0 0 4

Undervotes 70 0 52 18

REP Proposition 3 Vote For 1

Election Day TOTAL VOTE %

Early Voting Early by Mail Voting

Yes 5,547 94.93%

0 4,648 899

No 296 0 269 27

100.00% Total Votes Cast 5,843 0 4,917 926

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 97 0 78 19

13.55%

14.68%

5.07%

UNOFFICIAL Summary Results Report

RESULTS 2020 Primary Election March 3, 2020

Henderson

REP Proposition 4 Vote For 1

Election Day TOTAL VOTE %

Early Voting Early by Mail Voting

Yes 5,654 96.45%

0 4,762 892

No 208 0 174 34

100.00% Total Votes Cast 5,862 0 4,936 926

Overvotes 1 0 0 1

Undervotes 77 0 59 18

REP Proposition 5 Vote For 1

Election Day TOTAL VOTE %

Early Voting Early by Mail Voting

Yes 5,312 90.82%

0 4,479 833

No 537 0 451 86

100.00% Total Votes Cast 5,849 0 4,930 919

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 91 0 65 26

REP Proposition 6 Vote For 1

Election Day TOTAL VOTE %

Early Voting Early by Mail Voting

Yes 5,591 95.61%

0 4,690 901

No 257 0 237 20

100.00% Total Votes Cast 5,848 0 4,927 921

Overvotes 1 0 0 1

Undervotes 91 0 68 23

3.55%

9.18%

4.39%

UNOFFICIAL Summary Results Report

RESULTS 2020 Primary Election March 3, 2020

Henderson

REP Proposition 7 Vote For 1

Election Day TOTAL VOTE %

Early Voting Early by Mail Voting

Yes 5,812 98.94%

0 4,896 916

No 62 0 50 12

100.00% Total Votes Cast 5,874 0 4,946 928

Overvotes 1 0 0 1

Undervotes 65 0 49 16

REP Proposition 8 Vote For 1

Election Day TOTAL VOTE %

Early Voting Early by Mail Voting

Yes 5,824 99.12%

0 4,899 925

No 52 0 47 5

100.00% Total Votes Cast 5,876 0 4,946 930

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 64 0 49 15

REP Proposition 9 Vote For 1

Election Day TOTAL VOTE %

Early Voting Early by Mail Voting

Yes 5,635 95.85%

0 4,730 905

No 244 0 220 24

100.00% Total Votes Cast 5,879 0 4,950 929

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 61 0 45 16

1.06%

0.88%

4.15%

UNOFFICIAL Summary Results Report

RESULTS 2020 Primary Election March 3, 2020

Henderson

REP Proposition 10 Vote For 1

Election Day TOTAL VOTE %

Early Voting Early by Mail Voting

Yes 5,497 93.97%

0 4,614 883

No 353 0 313 40

100.00% Total Votes Cast 5,850 0 4,927 923

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 90 0 68 22

DEM President Vote For 1

Election Day TOTAL VOTE %

Early Voting Early by Mail Voting

Marianne Williamson 2 0.15%

0 2 0

Michael Bennet 4 0.30%

0 4 0

Deval Patrick 0 0.00%

0 0 0

Julian Castro 1 0.08%

0 0 1

Andrew Yang 1 0.08%

0 1 0

Pete Buttigieg 123 9.35%

0 87 36

Joseph R. Biden 395 30.04%

0 244 151

Robby Wells 0 0.00%

0 0 0

Michael R. Bloomberg 322 24.49%

0 224 98

Cory Booker 2 0.15%

0 2 0

Amy Klobuchar 62 4.71%

0 44 18

Bernie Sanders 258 19.62%

0 219 39

Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente 0 0.00%

0 0 0

Elizabeth Warren 107 8.14%

0 71 36

Tulsi Gabbard 5 0.38%

0 4 1

Tom Steyer 29 2.21%

0 22 7

John K. Delaney 4 0 3 1

100.00% Total Votes Cast 1,315 0 927 388

Overvotes 1 0 0 1

Undervotes 5 0 3 2

6.03%

0.30%

UNOFFICIAL Summary Results Report

RESULTS 2020 Primary Election March 3, 2020

Henderson

DEM US Senator Vote For 1

Election Day TOTAL VOTE %

Early Voting Early by Mail Voting

Royce West 351 28.26%

0 224 127

Victor Hugo Harris 21 1.69%

0 15 6

Amanda K. Edwards 116 9.34%

0 65 51

Annie "Mama" Garcia 70 5.64%

0 59 11

D. R. Hunter 25 2.01%

0 16 9

Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez 62 4.99%

0 48 14

Mary (MJ) Hegar 375 30.19%

0 287 88

Michael Cooper 44 3.54%

0 33 11

Jack Daniel Foster, Jr. 14 1.13%

0 10 4

Chris Bell 113 9.10%

0 86 27

Sema Hernandez 42 3.38%

0 37 5

Adrian Ocegueda 9 0 9 0

100.00% Total Votes Cast 1,242 0 889 353

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 79 0 41 38

DEM US Representative, Dist 5 Vote For 1

Election Day TOTAL VOTE %

Early Voting Early by Mail Voting

Carolyn Salter 1,130 0 808 322

100.00% Total Votes Cast 1,130 0 808 322

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 191 0 122 69

100.00%

0.72%

UNOFFICIAL Summary Results Report

RESULTS 2020 Primary Election March 3, 2020

Henderson

DEM Railroad Commissioner Vote For 1

Election Day TOTAL VOTE %

Early Voting Early by Mail Voting

Kelly Stone 382 32.02%

0 259 123

Mark Watson 295 24.73%

0 216 79

Chrysta Castaneda 299 25.06%

0 215 84

Roberto R. "Beto" Alonzo 217 0 159 58

100.00% Total Votes Cast 1,193 0 849 344

Overvotes 1 0 0 1

Undervotes 127 0 81 46

DEM Chief Justice, Supreme Court Vote For 1

Election Day TOTAL VOTE %

Early Voting Early by Mail Voting

Amy Clark Meachum 974 81.85%

0 706 268

Jerry Zimmerer 216 0 141 75

100.00% Total Votes Cast 1,190 0 847 343

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 131 0 83 48

DEM Justice, Supreme Court, Pl 6 Vote For 1

Election Day TOTAL VOTE %

Early Voting Early by Mail Voting

Larry Praeger 427 35.64%

0 294 133

Kathy Cheng 771 0 562 209

100.00% Total Votes Cast 1,198 0 856 342

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 123 0 74 49

18.19%

18.15%

64.36%

UNOFFICIAL Summary Results Report

RESULTS 2020 Primary Election March 3, 2020

Henderson

DEM Justice, Supreme Court, Pl 7 Vote For 1

Election Day TOTAL VOTE %

Early Voting Early by Mail Voting

Brandy Voss 392 33.02%

0 265 127

Staci Williams 795 0 580 215

100.00% Total Votes Cast 1,187 0 845 342

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 134 0 85 49

DEM Justice, Supreme Court, Pl 8 Vote For 1

Election Day TOTAL VOTE %

Early Voting Early by Mail Voting

Gisela D. Triana 716 60.73%

0 536 180

Peter Kelly 463 0 307 156

100.00% Total Votes Cast 1,179 0 843 336

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 142 0 87 55

DEM Judge, Ct of Crim App, Pl 3 Vote For 1

Election Day TOTAL VOTE %

Early Voting Early by Mail Voting

Dan Wood 365 30.57%

0 244 121

Elizabeth Davis Frizell 753 63.07%

0 555 198

William Pieratt Demond 76 0 54 22

100.00% Total Votes Cast 1,194 0 853 341

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 127 0 77 50

66.98%

39.27%

6.37%

UNOFFICIAL Summary Results Report

RESULTS 2020 Primary Election March 3, 2020

Henderson

DEM Judge, Ct of Crim App, Pl 4 Vote For 1

Election Day TOTAL VOTE %

Early Voting Early by Mail Voting

Tina Clinton 935 79.24%

0 674 261

Steven Miears 245 0 171 74

100.00% Total Votes Cast 1,180 0 845 335

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 141 0 85 56

DEM Judge, Ct of Crim App, Pl 9 Vote For 1

Election Day TOTAL VOTE %

Early Voting Early by Mail Voting

Brandon Birmingham 1,132 0 815 317

100.00% Total Votes Cast 1,132 0 815 317

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 189 0 115 74

DEM Member, State BoE, Dist 9 Vote For 1

Election Day TOTAL VOTE %

Early Voting Early by Mail Voting

Brenda Davis 1,163 0 840 323

100.00% Total Votes Cast 1,163 0 840 323

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 158 0 90 68

DEM County Chair Vote For 1

Election Day TOTAL VOTE %

Early Voting Early by Mail Voting

Kelley C. Townsend 1,161 0 836 325

100.00% Total Votes Cast 1,161 0 836 325

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 160 0 94 66

100.00%

100.00%

100.00%

20.76%

UNOFFICIAL Summary Results Report

RESULTS 2020 Primary Election March 3, 2020

Henderson

DEM Proposition #1 Vote For 1

Election Day TOTAL VOTE %

Early Voting Early by Mail Voting

Yes 1,199 92.80%

0 835 364

No 93 0 79 14

100.00% Total Votes Cast 1,292 0 914 378

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 29 0 16 13

DEM Proposition #2 Vote For 1

Election Day TOTAL VOTE %

Early Voting Early by Mail Voting

Yes 1,205 93.85%

0 839 366

No 79 0 66 13

100.00% Total Votes Cast 1,284 0 905 379

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 37 0 25 12

DEM Proposition #3 Vote For 1

Election Day TOTAL VOTE %

Early Voting Early by Mail Voting

Yes 1,261 97.37%

0 884 377

No 34 0 28 6

100.00% Total Votes Cast 1,295 0 912 383

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 26 0 18 8

7.20%

6.15%

2.63%

UNOFFICIAL Summary Results Report

RESULTS 2020 Primary Election March 3, 2020

Henderson

DEM Proposition #4 Vote For 1

Election Day TOTAL VOTE %

Early Voting Early by Mail Voting

Yes 1,207 94.00%

0 852 355

No 77 0 58 19

100.00% Total Votes Cast 1,284 0 910 374

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 37 0 20 17

DEM Proposition #5 Vote For 1

Election Day TOTAL VOTE %

Early Voting Early by Mail Voting

Yes 1,246 96.22%

0 877 369

No 49 0 39 10

100.00% Total Votes Cast 1,295 0 916 379

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 26 0 14 12

DEM Proposition #6 Vote For 1

Election Day TOTAL VOTE %

Early Voting Early by Mail Voting

Yes 1,255 97.14%

0 882 373

No 37 0 32 5

100.00% Total Votes Cast 1,292 0 914 378

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 29 0 16 13

6.00%

3.78%

2.86%

UNOFFICIAL Summary Results Report

RESULTS 2020 Primary Election March 3, 2020

Henderson

DEM Proposition #7 Vote For 1

Election Day TOTAL VOTE %

Early Voting Early by Mail Voting

Yes 1,222 94.88%

0 865 357

No 66 0 50 16

100.00% Total Votes Cast 1,288 0 915 373

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 33 0 15 18

DEM Proposition #8 Vote For 1

Election Day TOTAL VOTE %

Early Voting Early by Mail Voting

Yes 1,238 95.67%

0 869 369

No 56 0 48 8

100.00% Total Votes Cast 1,294 0 917 377

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 27 0 13 14

DEM Proposition #9 Vote For 1

Election Day TOTAL VOTE %

Early Voting Early by Mail Voting

Yes 1,243 96.51%

0 880 363

No 45 0 34 11

100.00% Total Votes Cast 1,288 0 914 374

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 33 0 16 17

5.12%

4.33%

3.49%

UNOFFICIAL Summary Results Report

RESULTS 2020 Primary Election March 3, 2020

Henderson

DEM Proposition #10 Vote For 1

Election Day TOTAL VOTE %

Early Voting Early by Mail Voting

Yes 1,205 93.63%

0 844 361

No 82 0 66 16

100.00% Total Votes Cast 1,287 0 910 377

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 34 0 20 14

DEM Proposition #11 Vote For 1

Election Day TOTAL VOTE %

Early Voting Early by Mail Voting

Yes 1,146 89.60%

0 808 338

No 133 0 100 33

100.00% Total Votes Cast 1,279 0 908 371

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 42 0 22 20

10.40%

6.37%

