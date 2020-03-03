UNOFFICIAL Summary Results Report
RESULTS 2020 Primary Election March 3, 2020
Henderson
STATISTICS
TOTAL Election
Day Early Voting
Early by Mail
Voting
Election Day Precincts Reporting 0 of 27 0 0 0
Precincts Complete 0 of 27 0 0 0
Precincts Partially Reported 0 of 27 0 0 0
Absentee/ Early Precincts Reporting 27 of 27 0 27 27
Registered Voters - Total 0
Registered Voters - Republican Party 0
Registered Voters - Democratic Party 0
Registered Voters - NONPARTISAN 0
Ballots Cast - Total 7,261 0 5,925 1,336
Ballots Cast - Republican Party 5,940 0 4,995 945
Ballots Cast - Democratic Party 1,321 0 930 391
Ballots Cast - NONPARTISAN 0 0 0 0
Ballots Cast - Blank 0 0 0 0
Voter Turnout - Total 0.00%
Voter Turnout - Republican Party 0.00%
Voter Turnout - Democratic Party 0.00%
Voter Turnout - NONPARTISAN 0.00%
REP President Vote For 1
Election Day TOTAL VOTE %
Early Voting Early by Mail Voting
Bill Weld 38 0.64%
0 30 8
Roque Rocky DeLa Fuente Guerra 10 0.17%
0 10 0
Zoltan G. Istvan 2 0.03%
0 2 0
Matthew John Matern 2 0.03%
0 1 1
Donald J. Trump 5,675 96.14%
0 4,779 896
Joe Walsh 22 0.37%
0 19 3
Bob Ely 11 0.19%
0 10 1
Uncommitted 143 0 114 29
100.00% Total Votes Cast 5,903 0 4,965 938
Overvotes 3 0 0 3
Undervotes 34 0 30 4
REP US Senator Vote For 1
Election Day TOTAL VOTE %
Early Voting Early by Mail Voting
John Cornyn 4,855 83.76%
0 4,028 827
Mark Yancey 292 5.04%
0 262 30
John Anthony Castro 99 1.71%
0 89 10
Virgil Bierschwale 20 0.35%
0 19 1
Dwayne Stovall 530 0 484 46
100.00% Total Votes Cast 5,796 0 4,882 914
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 144 0 113 31
Election Summary - 03/03/2020 19:13 PM Page 2 of 22 Report generated with Electionware Copyright © 2007-2018
2.42%
9.14%
UNOFFICIAL Summary Results Report
RESULTS 2020 Primary Election March 3, 2020
Henderson
REP US Representative, Dist 5 Vote For 1
Election Day TOTAL VOTE %
Early Voting Early by Mail Voting
Lance Gooden 5,177 88.37%
0 4,298 879
Don Hill 681 0 636 45
100.00% Total Votes Cast 5,858 0 4,934 924
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 82 0 61 21
REP Railroad Commissioner Vote For 1
Election Day TOTAL VOTE %
Early Voting Early by Mail Voting
James "Jim" Wright 4,085 73.12%
0 3,463 622
Ryan Sitton 1,502 0 1,273 229
100.00% Total Votes Cast 5,587 0 4,736 851
Overvotes 1 0 0 1
Undervotes 352 0 259 93
REP Chief Justice, Supreme Court Vote For 1
Election Day TOTAL VOTE %
Early Voting Early by Mail Voting
Nathan Hecht 5,459 0 4,664 795
100.00% Total Votes Cast 5,459 0 4,664 795
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 481 0 331 150
Election Summary - 03/03/2020 19:13 PM Page 3 of 22 Report generated with Electionware Copyright © 2007-2018
100.00%
11.63%
26.88%
UNOFFICIAL Summary Results Report
RESULTS 2020 Primary Election March 3, 2020
Henderson
REP Justice, Supreme Court, Pl 6 Vote For 1
Election Day TOTAL VOTE %
Early Voting Early by Mail Voting
Jane Bland 5,447 0 4,642 805
100.00% Total Votes Cast 5,447 0 4,642 805
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 493 0 353 140
REP Justice, Supreme Court, Pl 7 Vote For 1
Election Day TOTAL VOTE %
Early Voting Early by Mail Voting
Jeff Boyd 5,462 0 4,652 810
100.00% Total Votes Cast 5,462 0 4,652 810
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 478 0 343 135
REP Justice, Supreme Court, Pl 8 Vote For 1
Election Day TOTAL VOTE %
Early Voting Early by Mail Voting
Brett Busby 5,444 0 4,647 797
100.00% Total Votes Cast 5,444 0 4,647 797
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 496 0 348 148
REP Judge, Ct of Crim App, Pl 3 Vote For 1
Election Day TOTAL VOTE %
Early Voting Early by Mail Voting
Gina Parker 2,851 52.51%
0 2,470 381
Bert Richardson 2,578 0 2,152 426
100.00% Total Votes Cast 5,429 0 4,622 807
Overvotes 3 0 0 3
Undervotes 508 0 373 135
Election Summary - 03/03/2020 19:13 PM Page 4 of 22 Report generated with Electionware Copyright © 2007-2018
100.00%
100.00%
100.00%
47.49%
UNOFFICIAL Summary Results Report
RESULTS 2020 Primary Election March 3, 2020
Henderson
REP Judge, Ct of Crim App, Pl 4 Vote For 1
Election Day TOTAL VOTE %
Early Voting Early by Mail Voting
Kevin Patrick Yeary 5,424 0 4,633 791
100.00% Total Votes Cast 5,424 0 4,633 791
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 516 0 362 154
REP Judge, Ct of Crim App, Pl 9 Vote For 1
Election Day TOTAL VOTE %
Early Voting Early by Mail Voting
David Newell 5,433 0 4,643 790
100.00% Total Votes Cast 5,433 0 4,643 790
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 507 0 352 155
REP Member, State BoE, Dist 9 Vote For 1
Election Day TOTAL VOTE %
Early Voting Early by Mail Voting
Keven M. Ellis 5,430 0 4,633 797
100.00% Total Votes Cast 5,430 0 4,633 797
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 510 0 362 148
REP State Representative, Dist 4 Vote For 1
Election Day TOTAL VOTE %
Early Voting Early by Mail Voting
Keith Bell 4,588 0 3,919 669
100.00% Total Votes Cast 4,588 0 3,919 669
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 315 0 200 115
Election Summary - 03/03/2020 19:13 PM Page 5 of 22 Report generated with Electionware Copyright © 2007-2018
100.00%
100.00%
100.00%
100.00%
UNOFFICIAL Summary Results Report
RESULTS 2020 Primary Election March 3, 2020
Henderson
REP State Representative, Dist 10 Vote For 1
Election Day TOTAL VOTE %
Early Voting Early by Mail Voting
Ryan Pitts 307 31.07%
0 255 52
Robert "Zack" Rader 102 10.32%
0 92 10
Jake Ellzey 579 0 496 83
100.00% Total Votes Cast 988 0 843 145
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 49 0 33 16
REP Chief Justice, 12th Ct of App Dist Vote For 1
Election Day TOTAL VOTE %
Early Voting Early by Mail Voting
Jim Worthen 5,429 0 4,630 799
100.00% Total Votes Cast 5,429 0 4,630 799
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 511 0 365 146
REP District Judge, 3rd Judicial Dist Vote For 1
Election Day TOTAL VOTE %
Early Voting Early by Mail Voting
Mark A. Calhoon 5,465 0 4,667 798
100.00% Total Votes Cast 5,465 0 4,667 798
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 475 0 328 147
Election Summary - 03/03/2020 19:13 PM Page 6 of 22 Report generated with Electionware Copyright © 2007-2018
100.00%
100.00%
58.60%
UNOFFICIAL Summary Results Report
RESULTS 2020 Primary Election March 3, 2020
Henderson
REP Dist Judge, 392nd Judicial Dist Vote For 1
Election Day TOTAL VOTE %
Early Voting Early by Mail Voting
R. Scott McKee 5,541 0 4,716 825
100.00% Total Votes Cast 5,541 0 4,716 825
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 399 0 279 120
REP Dist Attorney, 173rd Judicial Dist Vote For 1
Election Day TOTAL VOTE %
Early Voting Early by Mail Voting
Jenny Palmer 5,451 0 4,652 799
100.00% Total Votes Cast 5,451 0 4,652 799
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 489 0 343 146
REP County Attorney Vote For 1
Election Day TOTAL VOTE %
Early Voting Early by Mail Voting
Clint Davis 5,559 0 4,735 824
100.00% Total Votes Cast 5,559 0 4,735 824
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 381 0 260 121
REP Sheriff Vote For 1
Election Day TOTAL VOTE %
Early Voting Early by Mail Voting
Botie Hillhouse 5,621 0 4,783 838
100.00% Total Votes Cast 5,621 0 4,783 838
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 319 0 212 107
100.00%
100.00%
100.00%
100.00%
UNOFFICIAL Summary Results Report
RESULTS 2020 Primary Election March 3, 2020
Henderson
REP County Tax Assessor-Collector Vote For 1
Election Day TOTAL VOTE %
Early Voting Early by Mail Voting
Peggy Goodall 5,643 0 4,804 839
100.00% Total Votes Cast 5,643 0 4,804 839
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 297 0 191 106
REP Co Commissioner Pct 1 Vote For 1
Election Day TOTAL VOTE %
Early Voting Early by Mail Voting
Wendy Kinabrew Spivey 612 41.75%
0 525 87
Keith Pryor 504 34.38%
0 430 74
Brad Skiles 350 0 294 56
100.00% Total Votes Cast 1,466 0 1,249 217
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 44 0 28 16
REP Co Commissioner Pct 3 Vote For 1
Election Day TOTAL VOTE %
Early Voting Early by Mail Voting
Charles "Chuck" McHam 1,499 0 1,287 212
100.00% Total Votes Cast 1,499 0 1,287 212
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 73 0 45 28
Election Summary - 03/03/2020 19:13 PM Page 8 of 22 Report generated with Electionware Copyright © 2007-2018
100.00%
100.00%
23.87%
UNOFFICIAL Summary Results Report
RESULTS 2020 Primary Election March 3, 2020
Henderson
REP Co Commissioner Pct 4 Vote For 1
Election Day TOTAL VOTE %
Early Voting Early by Mail Voting
Mark Wade 254 14.39%
0 199 55
Jeff Cade 209 11.84%
0 194 15
Kelly Harris 322 18.24%
0 240 82
Jim Bob Warren III 180 10.20%
0 159 21
Mark Richardson 800 0 698 102
100.00% Total Votes Cast 1,765 0 1,490 275
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 54 0 34 20
REP Constable Pct 1 Vote For 1
Election Day TOTAL VOTE %
Early Voting Early by Mail Voting
Kay Langford 450 0 389 61
100.00% Total Votes Cast 450 0 389 61
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 33 0 18 15
REP Constable Pct 2 Vote For 1
Election Day TOTAL VOTE %
Early Voting Early by Mail Voting
Mitch Baker 1,327 0 1,137 190
100.00% Total Votes Cast 1,327 0 1,137 190
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 88 0 68 20
Election Summary - 03/03/2020 19:13 PM Page 9 of 22 Report generated with Electionware Copyright © 2007-2018
100.00%
100.00%
45.33%
UNOFFICIAL Summary Results Report
RESULTS 2020 Primary Election March 3, 2020
Henderson
REP Constable Pct 3 Vote For 1
Election Day TOTAL VOTE %
Early Voting Early by Mail Voting
David Grubbs 1,168 0 1,009 159
100.00% Total Votes Cast 1,168 0 1,009 159
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 64 0 43 21
REP Constable Pct 4 Vote For 1
Election Day TOTAL VOTE %
Early Voting Early by Mail Voting
John Floyd 988 67.26%
0 819 169
Josh Rickman 481 0 419 62
100.00% Total Votes Cast 1,469 0 1,238 231
Overvotes 1 0 0 1
Undervotes 131 0 98 33
REP Constable Pct 5 Vote For 1
Election Day TOTAL VOTE %
Early Voting Early by Mail Voting
Brad Miers 1,109 0 932 177
100.00% Total Votes Cast 1,109 0 932 177
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 100 0 63 37
REP County Chair Vote For 1
Election Day TOTAL VOTE %
Early Voting Early by Mail Voting
Daniel Hunt 5,464 0 4,656 808
100.00% Total Votes Cast 5,464 0 4,656 808
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 476 0 339 137
Election Summary - 03/03/2020 19:13 PM Page 10 of 22 Report generated with Electionware Copyright © 2007-2018
100.00%
100.00%
100.00%
32.74%
UNOFFICIAL Summary Results Report
RESULTS 2020 Primary Election March 3, 2020
Henderson
REP Proposition 1 Vote For 1
Election Day TOTAL VOTE %
Early Voting Early by Mail Voting
Yes 5,078 86.45%
0 4,324 754
No 796 0 631 165
100.00% Total Votes Cast 5,874 0 4,955 919
Overvotes 5 0 0 5
Undervotes 61 0 40 21
REP Proposition 2 Vote For 1
Election Day TOTAL VOTE %
Early Voting Early by Mail Voting
Yes 5,005 85.32%
0 4,215 790
No 861 0 728 133
100.00% Total Votes Cast 5,866 0 4,943 923
Overvotes 4 0 0 4
Undervotes 70 0 52 18
REP Proposition 3 Vote For 1
Election Day TOTAL VOTE %
Early Voting Early by Mail Voting
Yes 5,547 94.93%
0 4,648 899
No 296 0 269 27
100.00% Total Votes Cast 5,843 0 4,917 926
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 97 0 78 19
Election Summary - 03/03/2020 19:13 PM Page 11 of 22 Report generated with Electionware Copyright © 2007-2018
13.55%
14.68%
5.07%
UNOFFICIAL Summary Results Report
RESULTS 2020 Primary Election March 3, 2020
Henderson
REP Proposition 4 Vote For 1
Election Day TOTAL VOTE %
Early Voting Early by Mail Voting
Yes 5,654 96.45%
0 4,762 892
No 208 0 174 34
100.00% Total Votes Cast 5,862 0 4,936 926
Overvotes 1 0 0 1
Undervotes 77 0 59 18
REP Proposition 5 Vote For 1
Election Day TOTAL VOTE %
Early Voting Early by Mail Voting
Yes 5,312 90.82%
0 4,479 833
No 537 0 451 86
100.00% Total Votes Cast 5,849 0 4,930 919
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 91 0 65 26
REP Proposition 6 Vote For 1
Election Day TOTAL VOTE %
Early Voting Early by Mail Voting
Yes 5,591 95.61%
0 4,690 901
No 257 0 237 20
100.00% Total Votes Cast 5,848 0 4,927 921
Overvotes 1 0 0 1
Undervotes 91 0 68 23
Election Summary - 03/03/2020 19:13 PM Page 12 of 22 Report generated with Electionware Copyright © 2007-2018
3.55%
9.18%
4.39%
UNOFFICIAL Summary Results Report
RESULTS 2020 Primary Election March 3, 2020
Henderson
REP Proposition 7 Vote For 1
Election Day TOTAL VOTE %
Early Voting Early by Mail Voting
Yes 5,812 98.94%
0 4,896 916
No 62 0 50 12
100.00% Total Votes Cast 5,874 0 4,946 928
Overvotes 1 0 0 1
Undervotes 65 0 49 16
REP Proposition 8 Vote For 1
Election Day TOTAL VOTE %
Early Voting Early by Mail Voting
Yes 5,824 99.12%
0 4,899 925
No 52 0 47 5
100.00% Total Votes Cast 5,876 0 4,946 930
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 64 0 49 15
REP Proposition 9 Vote For 1
Election Day TOTAL VOTE %
Early Voting Early by Mail Voting
Yes 5,635 95.85%
0 4,730 905
No 244 0 220 24
100.00% Total Votes Cast 5,879 0 4,950 929
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 61 0 45 16
Election Summary - 03/03/2020 19:13 PM Page 13 of 22 Report generated with Electionware Copyright © 2007-2018
1.06%
0.88%
4.15%
UNOFFICIAL Summary Results Report
RESULTS 2020 Primary Election March 3, 2020
Henderson
REP Proposition 10 Vote For 1
Election Day TOTAL VOTE %
Early Voting Early by Mail Voting
Yes 5,497 93.97%
0 4,614 883
No 353 0 313 40
100.00% Total Votes Cast 5,850 0 4,927 923
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 90 0 68 22
DEM President Vote For 1
Election Day TOTAL VOTE %
Early Voting Early by Mail Voting
Marianne Williamson 2 0.15%
0 2 0
Michael Bennet 4 0.30%
0 4 0
Deval Patrick 0 0.00%
0 0 0
Julian Castro 1 0.08%
0 0 1
Andrew Yang 1 0.08%
0 1 0
Pete Buttigieg 123 9.35%
0 87 36
Joseph R. Biden 395 30.04%
0 244 151
Robby Wells 0 0.00%
0 0 0
Michael R. Bloomberg 322 24.49%
0 224 98
Cory Booker 2 0.15%
0 2 0
Amy Klobuchar 62 4.71%
0 44 18
Bernie Sanders 258 19.62%
0 219 39
Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente 0 0.00%
0 0 0
Elizabeth Warren 107 8.14%
0 71 36
Tulsi Gabbard 5 0.38%
0 4 1
Tom Steyer 29 2.21%
0 22 7
John K. Delaney 4 0 3 1
100.00% Total Votes Cast 1,315 0 927 388
Overvotes 1 0 0 1
Undervotes 5 0 3 2
Election Summary - 03/03/2020 19:13 PM Page 14 of 22 Report generated with Electionware Copyright © 2007-2018
6.03%
0.30%
UNOFFICIAL Summary Results Report
RESULTS 2020 Primary Election March 3, 2020
Henderson
DEM US Senator Vote For 1
Election Day TOTAL VOTE %
Early Voting Early by Mail Voting
Royce West 351 28.26%
0 224 127
Victor Hugo Harris 21 1.69%
0 15 6
Amanda K. Edwards 116 9.34%
0 65 51
Annie "Mama" Garcia 70 5.64%
0 59 11
D. R. Hunter 25 2.01%
0 16 9
Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez 62 4.99%
0 48 14
Mary (MJ) Hegar 375 30.19%
0 287 88
Michael Cooper 44 3.54%
0 33 11
Jack Daniel Foster, Jr. 14 1.13%
0 10 4
Chris Bell 113 9.10%
0 86 27
Sema Hernandez 42 3.38%
0 37 5
Adrian Ocegueda 9 0 9 0
100.00% Total Votes Cast 1,242 0 889 353
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 79 0 41 38
DEM US Representative, Dist 5 Vote For 1
Election Day TOTAL VOTE %
Early Voting Early by Mail Voting
Carolyn Salter 1,130 0 808 322
100.00% Total Votes Cast 1,130 0 808 322
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 191 0 122 69
Election Summary - 03/03/2020 19:13 PM Page 15 of 22 Report generated with Electionware Copyright © 2007-2018
100.00%
0.72%
UNOFFICIAL Summary Results Report
RESULTS 2020 Primary Election March 3, 2020
Henderson
DEM Railroad Commissioner Vote For 1
Election Day TOTAL VOTE %
Early Voting Early by Mail Voting
Kelly Stone 382 32.02%
0 259 123
Mark Watson 295 24.73%
0 216 79
Chrysta Castaneda 299 25.06%
0 215 84
Roberto R. "Beto" Alonzo 217 0 159 58
100.00% Total Votes Cast 1,193 0 849 344
Overvotes 1 0 0 1
Undervotes 127 0 81 46
DEM Chief Justice, Supreme Court Vote For 1
Election Day TOTAL VOTE %
Early Voting Early by Mail Voting
Amy Clark Meachum 974 81.85%
0 706 268
Jerry Zimmerer 216 0 141 75
100.00% Total Votes Cast 1,190 0 847 343
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 131 0 83 48
DEM Justice, Supreme Court, Pl 6 Vote For 1
Election Day TOTAL VOTE %
Early Voting Early by Mail Voting
Larry Praeger 427 35.64%
0 294 133
Kathy Cheng 771 0 562 209
100.00% Total Votes Cast 1,198 0 856 342
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 123 0 74 49
Election Summary - 03/03/2020 19:13 PM Page 16 of 22 Report generated with Electionware Copyright © 2007-2018
18.19%
18.15%
64.36%
UNOFFICIAL Summary Results Report
RESULTS 2020 Primary Election March 3, 2020
Henderson
DEM Justice, Supreme Court, Pl 7 Vote For 1
Election Day TOTAL VOTE %
Early Voting Early by Mail Voting
Brandy Voss 392 33.02%
0 265 127
Staci Williams 795 0 580 215
100.00% Total Votes Cast 1,187 0 845 342
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 134 0 85 49
DEM Justice, Supreme Court, Pl 8 Vote For 1
Election Day TOTAL VOTE %
Early Voting Early by Mail Voting
Gisela D. Triana 716 60.73%
0 536 180
Peter Kelly 463 0 307 156
100.00% Total Votes Cast 1,179 0 843 336
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 142 0 87 55
DEM Judge, Ct of Crim App, Pl 3 Vote For 1
Election Day TOTAL VOTE %
Early Voting Early by Mail Voting
Dan Wood 365 30.57%
0 244 121
Elizabeth Davis Frizell 753 63.07%
0 555 198
William Pieratt Demond 76 0 54 22
100.00% Total Votes Cast 1,194 0 853 341
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 127 0 77 50
Election Summary - 03/03/2020 19:13 PM Page 17 of 22 Report generated with Electionware Copyright © 2007-2018
66.98%
39.27%
6.37%
UNOFFICIAL Summary Results Report
RESULTS 2020 Primary Election March 3, 2020
Henderson
DEM Judge, Ct of Crim App, Pl 4 Vote For 1
Election Day TOTAL VOTE %
Early Voting Early by Mail Voting
Tina Clinton 935 79.24%
0 674 261
Steven Miears 245 0 171 74
100.00% Total Votes Cast 1,180 0 845 335
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 141 0 85 56
DEM Judge, Ct of Crim App, Pl 9 Vote For 1
Election Day TOTAL VOTE %
Early Voting Early by Mail Voting
Brandon Birmingham 1,132 0 815 317
100.00% Total Votes Cast 1,132 0 815 317
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 189 0 115 74
DEM Member, State BoE, Dist 9 Vote For 1
Election Day TOTAL VOTE %
Early Voting Early by Mail Voting
Brenda Davis 1,163 0 840 323
100.00% Total Votes Cast 1,163 0 840 323
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 158 0 90 68
DEM County Chair Vote For 1
Election Day TOTAL VOTE %
Early Voting Early by Mail Voting
Kelley C. Townsend 1,161 0 836 325
100.00% Total Votes Cast 1,161 0 836 325
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 160 0 94 66
Election Summary - 03/03/2020 19:13 PM Page 18 of 22 Report generated with Electionware Copyright © 2007-2018
100.00%
100.00%
100.00%
20.76%
UNOFFICIAL Summary Results Report
RESULTS 2020 Primary Election March 3, 2020
Henderson
DEM Proposition #1 Vote For 1
Election Day TOTAL VOTE %
Early Voting Early by Mail Voting
Yes 1,199 92.80%
0 835 364
No 93 0 79 14
100.00% Total Votes Cast 1,292 0 914 378
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 29 0 16 13
DEM Proposition #2 Vote For 1
Election Day TOTAL VOTE %
Early Voting Early by Mail Voting
Yes 1,205 93.85%
0 839 366
No 79 0 66 13
100.00% Total Votes Cast 1,284 0 905 379
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 37 0 25 12
DEM Proposition #3 Vote For 1
Election Day TOTAL VOTE %
Early Voting Early by Mail Voting
Yes 1,261 97.37%
0 884 377
No 34 0 28 6
100.00% Total Votes Cast 1,295 0 912 383
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 26 0 18 8
Election Summary - 03/03/2020 19:13 PM Page 19 of 22 Report generated with Electionware Copyright © 2007-2018
7.20%
6.15%
2.63%
UNOFFICIAL Summary Results Report
RESULTS 2020 Primary Election March 3, 2020
Henderson
DEM Proposition #4 Vote For 1
Election Day TOTAL VOTE %
Early Voting Early by Mail Voting
Yes 1,207 94.00%
0 852 355
No 77 0 58 19
100.00% Total Votes Cast 1,284 0 910 374
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 37 0 20 17
DEM Proposition #5 Vote For 1
Election Day TOTAL VOTE %
Early Voting Early by Mail Voting
Yes 1,246 96.22%
0 877 369
No 49 0 39 10
100.00% Total Votes Cast 1,295 0 916 379
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 26 0 14 12
DEM Proposition #6 Vote For 1
Election Day TOTAL VOTE %
Early Voting Early by Mail Voting
Yes 1,255 97.14%
0 882 373
No 37 0 32 5
100.00% Total Votes Cast 1,292 0 914 378
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 29 0 16 13
Election Summary - 03/03/2020 19:13 PM Page 20 of 22 Report generated with Electionware Copyright © 2007-2018
6.00%
3.78%
2.86%
UNOFFICIAL Summary Results Report
RESULTS 2020 Primary Election March 3, 2020
Henderson
DEM Proposition #7 Vote For 1
Election Day TOTAL VOTE %
Early Voting Early by Mail Voting
Yes 1,222 94.88%
0 865 357
No 66 0 50 16
100.00% Total Votes Cast 1,288 0 915 373
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 33 0 15 18
DEM Proposition #8 Vote For 1
Election Day TOTAL VOTE %
Early Voting Early by Mail Voting
Yes 1,238 95.67%
0 869 369
No 56 0 48 8
100.00% Total Votes Cast 1,294 0 917 377
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 27 0 13 14
DEM Proposition #9 Vote For 1
Election Day TOTAL VOTE %
Early Voting Early by Mail Voting
Yes 1,243 96.51%
0 880 363
No 45 0 34 11
100.00% Total Votes Cast 1,288 0 914 374
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 33 0 16 17
Election Summary - 03/03/2020 19:13 PM Page 21 of 22 Report generated with Electionware Copyright © 2007-2018
5.12%
4.33%
3.49%
UNOFFICIAL Summary Results Report
RESULTS 2020 Primary Election March 3, 2020
Henderson
DEM Proposition #10 Vote For 1
Election Day TOTAL VOTE %
Early Voting Early by Mail Voting
Yes 1,205 93.63%
0 844 361
No 82 0 66 16
100.00% Total Votes Cast 1,287 0 910 377
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 34 0 20 14
DEM Proposition #11 Vote For 1
Election Day TOTAL VOTE %
Early Voting Early by Mail Voting
Yes 1,146 89.60%
0 808 338
No 133 0 100 33
100.00% Total Votes Cast 1,279 0 908 371
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 42 0 22 20
Election Summary - 03/03/2020 19:13 PM Page 22 of 22 Report generated with Electionware Copyright © 2007-2018
10.40%
6.37%
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.