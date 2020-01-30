The Youth Excellence on Stage Spring classes at Henderson County Performing Arts Center will begin Feb. 13. The classes will meet on Thursday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. through April 16.
Cost is $100 per child. Additional siblings are discounted $25 each
The teacher this spring will be Hannah Gauze. Hannah is a graduate of TVCC and has been the music director for several of our shows. Hannah has a heart for teaching young people and she brings a wealth of theatre and vocal performance talent to our youth education program. Hannah will be assisted by Kara Davis, an alumni of our Y.E.S. Company and past instructor and director.
The Y.E.S. Company classes are designed to provide a fun and challenging experience for both the beginning actor as well as experienced performers. Students are given the opportunity to develop and expand their performance skills including character development, movement and voice. They will also develop their audition skills and learn what it means to be part of a theatre company.
The next performance will be Steel Magnolias in February.
For more information, please contact us at 903-675-3908 or email us at info@hcpac.org.
