On Wednesday, Dec. 15, Henderson County Master Gardener Association held its annual awards luncheon. Officers elected to serve in 2022 were installed. These were: Sara Drummond, President; Dub Hirst, Vice President Programs and Administration; Debra Pascoe, Vice President Member and Community Education; Sharon Barrett, Secretary; Judy Haldeman, Treasurer; and Barbara Thompson, Historian.
The membership voted Cindy Beck as Master Gardener of the Year. Michelle Crocker and Debra Pascoe were selected Co-Interns of the Year.
Class members of 2021 were graduated to Intern status. Interns for 2022 are: Lisa Alexander, Nancy Bruce, Vicky Domingue, Felisha Gilliam, Melissa Henson, Nancy Hubbard, Ron Jackson, Sue Krider, Kelly McDowell, Cathy Reagan, and Kathryn Stevens. As interns, they will be required to log a number of volunteer hours in order to complete their certification requirements.
Interns who took the class in 2020 and completed their requirements in 2021 were certified as Master Gardeners. Newly certified Master Gardeners are: Patricia Calderon, Michelle Crocker, Beverly Crow, Elizabeth Crowe, Alex Madison, Debra Pascoe, Ann Reese, Sue Shoemaker, and Patti Wilson.
Also recognized were Master Gardeners with various volunteer hours, continuing education hours, and years of service. HCMGA is a volunteer organization designed to help educate the public on horticultural subjects. This is done through a variety of educational programs, demonstration gardens, a website, Facebook page, free email newsletter, gardening guide book, and other projects and programs. To retain certification, Master Gardeners must complete a set number of volunteer and continuing education hours each year.
For more information, call 903-675-6130, email hendersonCMGA@gmail.com, or visit txmg.org/hendersonmg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.