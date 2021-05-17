Join Henderson County in honoring our law enforcement officers during National Police Week, May 10 through 16.
"I am thankful for the men and women that serve our community everyday not knowing for sure how the day will end up," Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said. "I am also thankful for the ones who served and gave their lives for our community. They do it because they love what they do and do their very best to keep us all safe."
The annual Peace Officers Memorial ceremony will be held on the northwest corner of the Courthouse Square in Athens at noon Thursday, May 20.
“This is a time to remember the law enforcement officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our county,” District Attorney Jenny Palmer said. "The courage and dedication of our officers inspires me. They put their lives on the line every day to make our communities safer."
In 1962, President Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15 falls, as National Police Week. Established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962, National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.
"I don't know that there is a finer group of individuals that I have had the pleasure of working with than the men and women of law enforcement," County Attorney Clint Davis said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.