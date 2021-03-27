Jerry Neal Finnell, 40, pled guilty to one count of continuous sexual abuse of a young child March 24 and was sentenced to 25 years in the prison. He will be required to serve this sentence day-for-day, with no eligibility for parole, and register as a sex offender for life.
Additionally, he is subject to a lifetime protective order, which protects the victim in this case.
Finnell was indicted in June 2020 for sexually assaulting a child for nearly one year starting shortly after age twelve. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.
Henderson County District Attorney Jenny Palmer and Assistant District Attorney Samantha Pace represented the state of Texas on the case.
Upon taking office in January, Palmer has devoted special attention to cases involving child victims. This includes dedicating one attorney in her office to solely prosecute crimes against children working with them through the entirety of the case.
This is a first in the history of the Henderson County District Attorney’s office.
Palmer said she believes these cases are of particular importance, as they involve the youth of the community and dramatically affect how those children see the world.
“I am very proud of the hard work put in by all involved in ensuring that this victim and the victim’s family receive justice,” Palmer stated.
“Protecting our children from child abusers is a priority of this office. We will continue to work hard to see that all victims have a voice and that offenders of these heinous crimes are punished appropriately.”
